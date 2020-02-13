The Scottish government’s environmental plans are “at odds” with transport projects such as the dual A9 and A96, it was warned.

Scottish Greens co-organizer Patrick Harvie questioned SNP’s commitment to environmental initiatives during the cross-examination of the Scottish budget by the finance and constitution committee.

Public Finance Minister Kate Forbes replaced Derek Mackay, who resigned as chief financial officer of the government earlier this month following allegations of texting children.

Mr. Harvie quoted by the Scottish Parliament Information Center (Spice) during the two and a half hours of grilling, adding spending on projects like the duel of the A9 between Perth and Inverness and the A96 between Aberdeen and Inverness “overshadowed” green government initiatives.

It is simplistic to say “cut all road projects”, especially when some of them relate to safety and security. “

– Kate Forbes MSP

Spice provides MSPs with unbiased, factual and accurate information and analysis in support of parliamentary work.

Forbes said £ 1.8 billion should be spent on low-carbon initiatives in the government’s budget.

She added: “Regarding transportation management, I think it is simplistic to say” cut all road projects “, especially when some of them have to do with safety and security more than something else entirely… with this in mind, I think of the A9 duel.

What the Scottish Parliament Information Center says

During the session, Mr. Harvie referred to Alan Rehfisch, Senior Researcher in the Department of Transport and Planning in the Scottish Parliament.

Harvie quoted Rehfisch in his report: “Future funding for infrastructure to support new rail routes, bus services, electric vehicles, walking and cycling remains overshadowed by the commitment to invest $ 6 billion. pounds over the next 10 years in the fight against the A9 and A96 national roads. , alongside other national highway improvement projects, such as overflights at the Sheriffhall roundabout (£ 120 million) or bypassing the A7 Maybole (£ 31.5 million).

“It has been found that a large investment in large road projects generates ‘induced demand’ and this investment can simply create additional car journeys, as seems to have happened with Queensferry Crossing.

“It also generates significant emissions during construction and guarantees greater travel choices for the years to come.

“This significant investment in national roads seems to contradict the recommendations of the Infrastructure Commission that no additional net capacity for passenger cars should be added to the road network and that measures must be taken to manage demand for truck transport.

“It is also difficult to see how it is compatible with the climate commitments in the new NTS (National Transport Strategy).”

“Reduce bus fares”

Forbes said, “We have consciously shifted our focus to low carbon infrastructure and I think £ 1.8 billion is an important number.”

Harvie also asked what measures the Scottish government had followed, including advice from the Scottish Parliament, to encourage the use of public transport – such as lowering bus fares for young people.

Ms. Forbes replied, “This is an area we are ready to examine and I would like to see the costs.

“While in this year’s budget, we increased overall funding for rail and bus services, which includes funding for the national concessional travel program if there were other proposals – including the extending concessional travel to 20 years and, according to my questions, how much it would cost and where we get the money. “

Patrick Harvie, co-organizer of the Scottish Green Party.

Mr. Harvie replied, “(Reducing bus fares) would be an easy, affordable step, and I suspect that this popular decision would not only encourage young people to get to college by public transport, but would reduce the cost of work and force families to use public transportation instead of a car. “

Ms. Forbes also reminded the committee of the “unique” nature of this year’s Scottish budget because it was ahead of Westminster.

She said, “There are obviously uncertainties with this year’s budget. We made assumptions … based on the expenditure commitment of the conservative manifesto.

“Any attempt to contact Scottish government officials and treasury officials has led treasury officials to tell Scot Gov officials to refer to the spending commitments in the conservative manifesto.”

A spokesman for the Treasury confirmed that it was a normal procedure before budgets but declined to comment further.