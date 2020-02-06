advertisement

LONDONR – Scotland’s finance chief has resigned following a newspaper report that he had sent hundreds of messages to a 16-year-old boy.

Scottish Finance Secretary Derek Mackay, 42, apologized for what he said was a foolish behavior.

“I’ve behaved stupidly and I’m really sorry,” Scottish Finance Secretary Derek Mackay said in a statement. “I apologize unreservedly to the individual involved and his family.”

“Serving in government has been a great privilege and I am sorry to have left colleagues and supporters behind,” he added.

The Sun newspaper reported that Mackay, seen as a potential Scottish leader, had sent some 270 messages to the boy on Instagram over a six-month period, telling the boy he was “delighted” and inviting him to dinner.

Mackay was supposed to submit the Scottish government’s annual budget on Thursday, when the report appeared on the front page of the Scottish edition of the Sun.

He said he spoke with Scotland’s first minister, Nicola Sturgeon, and resigned last night.

Sturgeon said Mackay’s behavior “failed to meet the required standards” and that the minister of public finance would hand over Scotland’s budget instead. (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; Editing by Estelle Shirbon)

