advertisement

The September 2017 news of four assistant coaches and several Adidas people arrested as part of an FBI investigation into cable basketball fraud and corruption shook the sport for months, especially after three of the Adidas people in seven cases guilty of cable fraud in October 2018. One of these characters was Christian Dawkins, 25, who was an aspiring manager at the time of the arrests. The government identified him as a key figure who raised hundreds of thousands of dollars to control recruits for prominent programs, and was found guilty of cable fraud in two cases and sentenced to six months in prison in March. Dawkins can now be seen in an upcoming HBO documentary, The Scheme, which debuts on HBO Tuesday, March 31, at 9 p.m. ET / PT after a world premiere at SXSW.

This film is from Bat Bridge Entertainment and was directed by Pat Kondelis, who is no stranger to reporting corruption in NCAA basketball. Kondelis won a Sports Emmy in 2017 for his Disgraced Showtime documentary about the early 2000s Baylor basketball scandal, in which former Baylor head coach Dave Bliss spoke on camera and Bliss a few days after retiring from a high school Job retired movie aired. He’s certainly a good figure to lead, and Dawkins has a fascinating story. This will be his first on-camera discussion about the wire fraud scheme and how he ended up in the middle.

In addition to Dawkins, his parents, lawyer Steve Haney, journalists Dan Wetzel and Rebecca Davis O’Brien are also interviewed. There will also be video and audio evidence from the case and news archive material. More about The Scheme from HBO:

advertisement

“The Christian Dawkins scandal is about alleged incentives, disbursements, NCAA rule violations, lawsuits, and convictions,” said Peter Nelson. “Director Pat Kondelis illuminates the hidden underworld of the game of basketball in an unprecedented style with the eyes of a self-described entrepreneur, whose great ambitions have taken him on the wildest ride of his life in a story in his childhood. “

“This story is surprising in every respect and goes well beyond the confines of a recruitment scandal,” says Pat Kondelis. “I am very proud to work with HBO Sports to tell the real story for the first time.”

It is certainly noteworthy that a documentary like this comes out less than three years after the central figure was arrested and less than two years after it was convicted. And the topic here is still very topical, as numerous NCAA investigations are pending and lawyer Michael Avenatti is on trial for alleged extortion attempts against Nike for information about payments to athletes. , We’ll see what new information the Dawkins documentation adds.

[HBO PR]

advertisement