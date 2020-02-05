advertisement

With the Oscars just days away, Sam Mendes’ 1917 World War I epic pioneered Best Film.

After taking home the biggest prize at most pre-Oscar awards, including the Golden Globes, BAFTAs, and most guild awards, 1917 is likely to last all day.

Is 1917 the best film of 2019? No – * cough * parasite gets my voice * cough * – but its impressive faux-one-take style brought a vital freshness to the war film. Much has been written about the smooth camera work and missionary plot of 1917 – sometimes it may have more to do with a video game than the Goodfellas copa scene, for example.

But the film’s best scene and its most devastating moment are worth thinking about how they actually undermine an icon of the video game. It made 1917 an alleged Oscar winner and not a competitor at the Game Awards.

In the first half of 1917, we accompanied two main characters, George MacKay’s Lance Corporal William Schofield and Dean-Charles Chapmans Lance Corporal Thomas Blake, on a harrowing journey through no man’s land and hostile territory. Deliver a message that is preventing hundreds of men from doing so to fall into a trap.

Schofield is nominally the main character, although Blake has a more personal relationship with the mission: his brother is one of the men who are trying to save her.

The couple enjoys a brief but tense moment of peace when they discover an abandoned farmhouse, but the relative calm is shaken when a German biplane crashes into the bar after a dogfight. Schofield and Blake barely avoid being crushed by the burning debris before quickly working to pull the German pilot out of his burning plane. Blake wants to help him and the camera, which has not yet been cut off from the scene, follows Schofield as he hurries to get water for the injured man. Behind him he hears a cry from the audience’s point of view.

While he (and our) back was turned, we found out that the German Blake stung the intestine. Schofield immediately shoots two bullets into the attacker and helps Blake, who is staggering but on his feet and clutching his wound. At first it is unclear how bad that is. A stomach knife isn’t good, but we just saw how these two survived a bomb. Besides, Blake is still standing, isn’t it?

The camera is twitch free and doesn’t cut off, so we can see in real time how bad it is. Blake begins to fall – it looks like he can’t finish the mission, but Schofield will bring him the help he needs. And then both the character and the audience gradually learn that his off-screen sting is fatal. He turns pale and dies in Schofield’s arms. We observe the entire process in a kind of eternity and a flash that is much too fast.

It is irritating and annoying to see how death happens. Despite the game aesthetics of 1917, this contradicts how Death works in most video games. In most games, death is a binary and quick. If you are shot in Halo or Call of Duty, your body will fall to the ground as soon as you run out of hit points.

That’s not how death works in war films. Death is omnipresent in war movies, and while various soldiers often get quick, inglorious ends in the background, the camera tends to inflate the drama when a main character dies. Cuts between the dying person’s face and his grieving comrades shape the reaction of the audience.

It is a dramatic, choreographed scene. The year 1917 was of course also choreographed, but since there are no cuts, we see a more complete, apparently more organic picture in real time. There is a worrying level of intimacy – and perhaps complicity – because it doesn’t feel like a “death scene”. We only see how someone dies.

Here Mendes uses his one-take style to achieve more than just heartbreaking tension. Instead, it’s about raw disbelief and grief, and maybe the scene makes it clear more than ever in an otherwise very playful movie that we don’t have an agency in the audience.

For a moment, this war film is neither a game nor an adventure, and we get an unmistakable view of how people in war miss this agency. When Blake bleeds out before our eyes, we can’t think of any additional lives. It is a dark, breathtaking climax in a film that is not lacking, and one that leads to a reaction that the winners of the best pictures often highlight: all we can do is sit and watch in disbelief.

–

(Via GQ)

advertisement

advertisement