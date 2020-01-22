advertisement

The unique event where music lovers come to play and artists paint the atmosphere used to take place monthly in the Wine Scene.

SCENE is back! The diverse music and art exhibition series for aspiring photographers, artists and party goers once created a unique cultural gathering in Palm Beach County. The good mood will return, but only for one night.

FLA.VAR Co. (short for Florida Variety), the media and artist collective behind Call Collect, an alternative R&B event at Ptanque Kitchen & Bar in Northwood Village, is bringing SCENE to the Grandview Public Market in the Warehouse District of West Palm Beach.

“People kept asking us about it, man,” said Denley Murat, founder and CEO of FLA.VAR Co., during a previous call collect event. “It is only right that we bring it back to see how it works.”

The music and art series with its strong African aesthetics also offers board games and serves as a niche meeting point for discussions. From socially conscious young professionals to Gen Z, SCENE connects creative types with well-trained, fashion-conscious party goers, including colorful, earth-colored head wraps, low cuts, afros, large curls and deadlocks.

There are also countless new sounds, from African pop music (Nigerians, Ghanaians, South Africans and others) to Caribbean rhythms to hip hop, R&B and house.

Once held on the 3rd Friday of the month at the Wine Scene (now Fern Street Wine Bar & Kitchen) in downtown West Palm Beach, the lounge event was interrupted after the Wine Scene ended.

And now Zipitios, a Mesoamerican fusion company on the Grandview Public Market, and FLA.VAR Co. are merging into a one-night-only popup.

Date: 2.8.2020

Time: 8 p.m. – 1 p.m.

Location: Grandview Public Market (1401 Clare Ave, West Palm Beach, FL 33401)

Photography exhibition by: @Nkosiart | @ B.lvvk | @ 74.97

Visual experience from: @Fxrbes

Host: RELLO

Music vibes by: DJ Ddubbz | DJ Jones Drew | DJ James UNDRWD | DJ Infvnte

Grub by: Zipitios

