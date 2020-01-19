advertisement

The strange and somewhat disturbing saga of the mysterious virus that appeared in China a few weeks ago has just entered a frightening new phase. At least two cases of virus infection have now been confirmed outside of China, with one patient testing positive for the virus in Thailand earlier this week, followed by a second one in Japan.

As the World Health Organization reports in a new update, not much is known about this new virus strain, including its origin. In addition, the early assumptions that the virus cannot be transmitted from person to person are now in doubt, because some of the newly infected individuals do not seem to be related to the employees of the Huanan seafood market in Wuhan, China, where the virus was first identified.

In the first days of the outbreak, only people who had visited or worked on the Huanan seafood market fell ill. Health officials closely monitored the friends and relatives of the sick patients and noted that none of them had contracted the virus, suggesting that the virus is not transmitted between humans, but rather from animals to humans.

That is an incredibly important distinction because it means that virus-positive individuals could not spread their disease to other people. However, the confirmed cases in both Japan and Thailand are a bit scarier because neither of them is thought to have visited the Huanan market, and it is unclear how they were infected in the first place.

Viruses can change over time, adapt to new circumstances and in some cases mutate in ways that change their spread. The absolute worst-case scenario would be that this new virus has found a way to make the person-to-person leap, although health officials cannot yet determine if that is the case.

Much remains to be understood about the new corona virus, which was first identified in China earlier this month. Not enough is known about 2019-nCoV to draw definitive conclusions about how it is transmitted, the clinical characteristics of the disease or the extent to which it has spread. The source also remains unknown.

We will have to wait and see how this all works out, but if you happen to be traveling through China, especially the Wuhan area, it is worth taking extra care.

Image source: Andy Wong / AP / Shutterstock

