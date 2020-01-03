advertisement

The Six Nations, the Heineken Cup and the Pro 14 are really not that important when a raging bush fire attacks your home.

Johnny Sexton’s knee injury quickly lowers the list of the most important problems in your life when there are flames in your garden.

advertisement

I spent Christmas and New Year in a Sydney that I have never seen before. Things have changed dramatically here. Since August, bushfires have destroyed an area the size of Belgium. The extent of the damage and the wildness of the fires is indescribable.

In Australia, it’s also the culmination of the pre-season rugby season. The high-intensity, high-volume workout will resume next Monday when the players return from their short Christmas break.

Athletic athletes must condition their athletes in the air, which the government describes as dangerous to public health. The smoke of the fire has seriously polluted our once pristine air.

On New Year’s Day, air quality in Canberra was 23 times above the recommended safety levels. Forget about Calcutta, the boring little Canberra that is usually filled with hot air from our ankle-headed politicians, has the most polluted air on the planet.

Both the Brumbies and the Waratahs will train again in the air, which we know are damaging to the human lungs. I haven’t seen a blue sky day since I got back to Sydney. The smoke mist never leaves.

On New Year’s Eve, the south coast of New South Wales and Victoria caught fire. Farmers were pulled out of their country. The zoos of the Mogo Zoo turned on the water sprinklers and left their animals in tears. Shopkeepers left their shops and residents left their homes. They fled to the ocean sanctuary and stood on the beach to witness the rage of the firestorms.

The surf lifesaving clubs found on all of Australia’s main beaches have once again proven that they are not only excellent production lines for athletes, but also the center of the community.

The roads from many of these small coastal towns were blocked. There was no escape, so the surf clubs opened their doors to thousands of vacationers who couldn’t go anywhere else.

Some cities that were too far from the safety of the beach were surrounded by what must have looked like Armageddon. Flame towers that bombard unimaginable amounts of smoke capture the insect-like inhabitants on all sides.

These fires don’t travel, they explode. You cannot escape them. You cannot fight their size. You have to leave early and quickly.

Great difficulties

If you can’t get out, you’re in big trouble. The people from the surrounding cities fled to the only bare square in the area, the batting area in the middle of the local cricket field.

The Bush Fire Brigade trapped trucks surrounded the people as the last bastion of defense as they huddled together, waited, and saw the tsunami of the fire explode above them. I can only imagine what these people saw.

The intensity of these fires heats the air to such indescribably high temperatures that the fire creates its own weather.

In South Australia, the intensity of the fire caused a tornado that overturned an 11-ton bush fire truck. Turn it over, land it on the roof, and kill a young volunteer fireman.

In comparison, it is simply not important whether Ulster, Munster, Connacht or Leinster selected weakened teams for the interpreters.

Unlike Europe, fire is a natural part of Australian forests. Many of the trees regenerate and germinate after the fire has passed. However, scientists are concerned that the prolonged drought has caused unprecedented ferocity in these fires and this could have unforeseen consequences for the regrowth of forests and the animals living there.

Meanwhile, our politicians continue to wage cultural wars against climate change, drought, water management and our environment. Given such a human tragedy, common sense should have forced a bipartisan approach. Not in Oz.

I don’t describe a corrupt banana republic. Tragically, I’m talking about Australia

The guardians of the lucky land are a group of weak, self-serving bastards on both sides of politics.

Fanaticism has put the so-called conservative free marketers against science, which has led to political inaction as the country is literally on fire.

This leadership vacuum means that on Monday, when the Waratahs and Brumbies resume training to prepare for the 2020 season, the air is so polluted that breathing becomes unsafe.

Political inability

The cricket players who play the third test between Australia and New Zealand at the Sydney Cricket Ground have air quality monitored and the game may be interrupted if considered unsafe as the players will experience temperatures above 40 degrees for another series of days stand.

The extent of these fires is so great that people cannot extinguish them. It will take a lot of rain to put out these fires. If it doesn’t rain, like in the past five years, the fire will continue to burn and there will still be smoke when Ireland plays the wallabies at SCG in July.

On the last day of 2019, over 300 families lost their homes and any material possessions they owned. More than 1200 homes have been lost nationwide since August. But that’s nothing compared to those who lost their lives.

What I experience here cannot be compared to anything I have ever seen. Political inability, wild fire, destruction, death, so heavily polluted air damage our lungs and the possible cessation of top sport.

I don’t describe a corrupt banana republic. Tragically, I’m talking about Australia.

advertisement