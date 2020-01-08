advertisement

Senator Lindsey Graham, Senator Tim Scott and Congressman James Clyburn respond on Twitter to Iran

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – The South Carolina congressman responds to President Donald Trump’s speech in Iran on Wednesday.

In a press release, US Senator Lindsey Graham made the following statement:

“A President Trump homerun speech on the challenges we face with Iran. It was measured and firm.

“To the Iranian people: President Trump has shown a way for peace and prosperity. I hope you take it.

“For the world: President Trump has correctly identified the 40-year history of Iran’s hostility and destabilization in the region. I hope you help President Trump change the behavior of the regime so that we can avoid war.

“To the American people and the American Congress: What President Trump is expecting from Iran is to end 40 years of tyranny, to prevent them from being a state sponsor of terrorism, and to give up their nuclear weapons program once and for all.

“All Americans should support President Trump’s efforts to find a peaceful solution to the Iranian threat and understand that the maximum pressure campaign must continue with a credible military component.”

Republican Senator Tim Scott also released a statement on President Trump’s statements on the escalating tensions between the United States and the Islamic Republic of Iran:

Tim Scott

“The United States will always defend American lives that are exposed to threats and attacks. For far too long, we have allowed Iran to escalate its provocations against our armed forces and allies without any effect. Those days are over.

“Iran’s warlike aggression is well documented and its ongoing actions have shown that it will not subside.” I congratulate President Trump, our Department of Defense, the National Security Council and intelligence agencies for their determined and calculated measures to ensure the security of the Americans. “

And earlier, on Tuesday, Congressman James Clyburn tweeted the following:

Iranian missile attacks against an American military base raise concerns about the security of our troops and Americans abroad. You should be the top priority of this administration. Escalating tensions with Iran are not a solution. “

