Three years after opening the taproom on the west side, Santa Monica Brew Works is facing a major growth spurt with a larger taproom, a dog-friendly terrace, a new restaurant, and more beer.

“I’m excited. I’m a little bit nervous the way I should be, you should always be a little bit nervous when you do bigger things, but (there is) a great sense of satisfaction,” said co-founder Scott Francis when he was at The office was located in the 14,500-square-foot facility at Santa Monica Brew Works, and he plans to more than double this space by early next year.

Santa Monica Brew will be working in Santa Monica, California on Monday, February 3, 2020. The brewery will expand from 14,000 square feet to 35,000 square feet, offering more space for customers and, for the first time, dining facilities at the popular Santa Monica brewery. (Photo by David Crane, Los Angeles Daily News / SCNG)

Santa Monica Brew will be working in Santa Monica, California on Monday, February 3, 2020. The brewery will expand from 14,000 square feet to 35,000 square feet, offering more space for customers and, for the first time, dining facilities at the popular Santa Monica brewery. (Photo by David Crane, Los Angeles Daily News / SCNG)

sound The gallery will continue in seconds

The refrigerators at the Santa Monica Brew Works in Santa Monica, California will start operating on Monday, February 3, 2020. The brewery expands from 14,000 square feet to 35,000 square feet, offering more space for customers and, for the first time, dining outlets at the popular Santa Monica brewery. (Photo by David Crane, Los Angeles Daily News / SCNG)

Some of the current offerings at Santa Monica Brew Works in Santa Monica, California, on Monday, February 3, 2020. The brewery will expand from 14,000 square feet to 35,000 square feet and offer more space for customers and, for the first time, restaurants options in the popular brewery in Santa Monica. (Photo by David Crane, Los Angeles Daily News / SCNG)

Fermenter at Santa Monica Brew Works in Santa Monica, California, Monday, February 3, 2020. The brewery expands from 14,000 square feet to 35,000 square feet, offering more space for customers and, for the first time, restaurants at the popular Santa Monica brewery restaurant. (Photo by David Crane, Los Angeles Daily News / SCNG)



Barrels that mature strong beer at the Santa Monica Brew Works in Santa Monica, California on Monday, February 3, 2020. The brewery expands from 14,000 square feet to 35,000 square feet, offering more space for customers and, for the first time, restaurants in the popular Santa Monica brewery. (Photo by David Crane, Los Angeles Daily News / SCNG)

Brewmaster Dominic Larvbina adds hops to the fermenter at the Santa Monica Brew Works in Santa Monica, California on Monday, February 3, 2020. The brewery expands from 14,000 square feet to 35,000 square feet and offers a larger area for customers and, for the first time, restaurants in the popular Santa Monica brewery. (Photo by David Crane, Los Angeles Daily News / SCNG)

Brewmaster Dominic Larvbina removes used hops from the fermenter at the Santa Monica Brew Works in Santa Monica, California, Monday, February 3, 2020. The brewery is expanded from 14,000 square feet to 35,000 square feet and offers a larger area for customers and for the first time Dining in the popular Santa Monica brewery. (Photo by David Crane, Los Angeles Daily News / SCNG)

The ambitious plans for the brewery, which is known for beers such as the 310 California Blonde Ale, the Inclined IPA, the PCH Golden Chocolate Porter and the Xtra Pale Ale, see the creation of an almost 35,000 square meter facility in front of vacant space next to the brewery , which once housed a pharmaceutical research facility.

This is an area that Francis has had in mind since the Santa Monica Brew Works opened in 2014.

“When we first looked at the building, I remember saying,” Wouldn’t it be great if one day we had the whole building? “And we’re here six years later,” he said.

The tap room with 112 seats and a capacity of 200 people, which opened in 2016 and is often crowded on weekdays and is visited by locals and tourists on weekends, is expanded by 63 additional seats and offers space for 350 people. There will be a second bar as well as a restaurant counter serving pub dishes such as burgers, pizza, salads and vegan dishes.

Francis is shooting for a June opening for the new taproom and restaurant.

A dog-friendly beer garden with 75 seats will open in the foyer of the brewery at the weekends until mid-March.

The growth also means that the brewery, which sells its beer at more than 1,000 locations, including major grocery chains like Ralph’s, Vons and Costco, as well as sports facilities like Dodger Stadium and Staples Center, will expand its production capacity from 14,000 barrels a year to almost 30,000 barrels a year.

And if beer is not your cup of tea for some crazy reason, the brewery also plans to serve wine and kombucha.

According to Francis, the entire expansion should be completed by early January 2021 and the brewery will remain open during construction.

“It will be the same pleasant place of close community where people meet as before, only we can keep more people,” he said.

If you go:

Where: Santa Monica Brew Works is located on Colorado Ave. 1920 in Santa Monica.

Hours: 5pm to 11pm Monday Thursday; Friday from 5 p.m. to midnight; Saturday from 11 a.m. to midnight; 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. Sunday.

Information: santamonicabrewworks.com.