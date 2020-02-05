advertisement

The Crown is demanding that Sami Bebawi, a former executive at SNC-Lavalin, return the money made through illegal acts.

According to the Montreal Gazette, the total amount owed to Bebawi is $ 28m that prosecutors want the court to collect making Bebawi give up $ 4.2m in assets and pay the rest of the $ 24m fine.

Bebawi was sentenced to 8.5 years in prison after being found guilty on five counts. The 73-year-old pleaded guilty last month to crimes related to relations with Libya’s Gaddafi regime.

During the trial, it was said that during the corruption Bebawi had taken $ 28m and transferred it to many bank accounts and a family trust.

On Tuesday, prosecutors clarified in Montreal court that $ 4.2 million in assets have been settled and they will try to seize them. The claim has not been contested by the defense.

Included in the estate are the bank accounts and properties that Bebawi and his family own. It has property in Montreal, St-Lambert and a condo in Florida, which the US government sold for $ 1.17 million.

The request is likely to be decided in March by Supreme Court Justice Guy Cournoyer.

Anne-Marie Manoukian, the Crown prosecutor, noted that if the fine is ordered and Bebawi fails to pay it by the deadline, he will probably get more time in prison.

Bebawi pled guilty to corruption, fraud and fraud after serving as executive vice president at SNC-Lavalin from 2000 to 2006.

Jurors were told Bebawi was backing a $ 113m transfer that was distributed to shell companies. The money was then used to give people who were able to secure deals in Libya.

The guilty verdict is being appealed by Bebawi and he has been released from custody for the time being.

Part of the appeal argues that the wiretapping evidence was erroneously allowed by the presiding judge. From the wiretapping came conversations recorded by Kostandin Kyres – Bebawi’s lawyer at the time. Conversations revealed that Kyres made a $ 10m bid to another former SNC-Lavalin executive in an effort to get him to change his testimony.

Bebawi’s terms of release forbid her from doing any communication with twelve other people – many others were former SNC-lavalin directors.

