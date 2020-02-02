advertisement

A GOLD Coast resident saved another $ 1.5 million less than four years after buying his waterfront villa.

The seller sprayed $ 3 million on the property on the island of Capri in July 2016 and dumped it for $ 4.5 million in January.

The four-bedroom house had been listed for about seven months. Several agencies tried to sell it before it was taken off the market in October.

The Ray White prestige agent Jackson Paradise finally found a buyer through the agency’s extensive database.

“It was sold to a local buyer,” he said.

“They liked the location of the house and the view, and the surfaces inside are impressive.

“You want to move in to enjoy the lifestyle.”

The modern two-story house is located in a 567 m² block by the water and has a pool and a pontoon.

A black and white scheme and stone and wood surfaces give it a touch of sophistication.

The interior and exterior areas flow seamlessly into one another and have various features such as a glass-clad wine cellar and an environmentally friendly bioethanol fireplace.

There are two bedrooms on the ground floor and two more upstairs, including the master bedroom with a surrounding balcony.

The north face of the house offers a panoramic view of the Adams Basin, the island of Girung and the skyline of Surfers Paradise.

Mr. Paradise, who had previously marketed the house with Jordan Thams, said that the demand for premium real estate in Surfers Paradise’s prestigious enclaves exceeds supply.

“We had a lot of buyers who were interested (in The Corso),” said Mr. Paradise.

“We still have buyers left who want to shop in these areas.”

Surfers Paradise recently became the most expensive suburb for homes on the Glitter Strip.

Mermaid Beach had held the title for a long time, but its median house price of $ 1.38 million is now behind that of Surfers Paradise, which, according to the REA Group, is $ 1.65 million.

The number is based on 82 sales in the city’s tourist center, which include the exclusive enclaves of Chevron Island, Isle of Capri and Paradise Waters.

Current data shows that Surfers Paradise’s average home price has increased 36.9 percent over the past five years.

The median house price rose 10.4 percent to $ 370,000 over the same period, based on 855 sales last year.

CoreLogic The best of the best 2019 Report reveals Surfers Paradise posted the country’s highest sales value last year at $ 498,220,700.

