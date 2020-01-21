advertisement

January 21, 2020

It is difficult to give an idea of ​​how many purchases the Tesla Model 3 inspires worldwide. It is sometimes difficult to persuade convincingly why Tesla is highlighted or mentioned on so many CleanTechnica pages. But there is one general point that everyone should now understand: the Tesla Model 3 is in a class of its own. The Tesla Model 3 is much more popular than any electric vehicle currently in production, and in some places it is much more popular than any other vehicle. This is clear from the monthly, quarterly and annual sales of the Tesla Model 3 compared to other vehicles.

The unrivaled consumer demand of the Tesla Model 3 shows that new data from EV Volumes indicate that the Model 3 almost tripled the sale of the 2nd best-selling electric vehicle on the world market in 2019. The # 2 electric car worldwide is a Chinese EV that only sold in China. If you compare the Model 3 with the next best-selling EV available in Europe and the United States, the Nissan LEAF, you’ll see that the Model 3 had more than 4x sales in 2019.

If you had combined the sale of the # 2 BAIC EU series, # 3 Nissan LEAF and # 4 BYD Yuan S2 / EV, the Model 3 would still have won! You can throw the # 5 SAIC Baojun and then you finally have a group of competing electric vehicles that together had as much demand as the Model 3 in 2019.

When you consider that the starting price of Tesla Model 3 is actually $ 40,000 in the United States and more than that abroad (due to rates and shipping costs), the performance becomes even more impressive. Yes, the total cost of ownership of the Model 3 is often comparable to the cost of ownership of the best-selling cars in the world (such as the Toyota Camry, Toyota Corolla, Honda Accord and Honda Civic), but other electric vehicles have similar cost of ownership (although not necessarily the biggest advantage – high value retention).

The point here, as in other articles comparing the sale of electric vehicles, is not that other electric vehicles suck. On the contrary, I think there are many great and compelling electric vehicles. The point is to emphasize that the global market thinks the Tesla Model 3 is so much better, so much more exciting, so much more exciting, so much safer and so much more valuable that its sales are not even in the same arena as sales of other EVs.

The question that people have had for more than a year is, “But how far does this question go?” Or, in another way: “How many annual Tesla Model 3 sales are a sustainable, stable number of sales?” people expect that the revenue of Model 3 will increase in 2020. Many people expect that the revenue will decrease. My personal opinion, as the owner of a Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus and as someone who has been researching this industry for a number of years and questioning consumers, is that the vast majority of car buyers have very little knowledge about Tesla, those superficial negative myths about Tesla and electric vehicles in their heads, have very little exposure to Tesla and can quickly become buyers of Model 3 with more exposure.

The question is how much they are exposed to the car. I don’t know, but my guess is that the roll-out of the Tesla “Full Self Driving” suite and other Tesla software, combined with hundreds of thousands of Tesla vehicles currently on the street, will support or increase the demand for 2019 in 2020, and certainly after 2020 – unless a larger percentage of Tesla buyers than I expect will eventually give preference to the Model Y.

Any other thoughts on this leaderboard?

Before closing there is another round of statistics to share from EV Volumes. According to their count, Tesla was the best electric vehicle manufacturer in 2019 thanks to 367,000 worldwide deliveries. With an increase of 122,000 compared to 2018, Tesla ended around 146,000 sales above the # 2 BYD. And this includes plug-in hybrids and fully electric vehicles. Another top Chinese car manufacturer, BAIC, took the # 3 spot with 160,000 sales.

For more information about the Model 3 and why so many people buy it, see our Tesla Model 3 long-term reviews (7 of our writers have a Model 3 and occasionally provide review articles about the car) or other Tesla Model 3 news and analysis.

See also other Tesla sales or EV sales stories on CleanTechnica.

