It may be 2020, but the stars of the 2020 SAG Awards made us think more of the 90s than the new decade. Celebrities arrived at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles tonight, wearing costumes that stars could have worn 25 years ago – and it didn’t hurt that the room was filled with many of the day’s greatest names, from Brad Pitt to Jennifer Lopez.

Below, FN summarizes the looks inspired by the 90s that hit us with a wave of nostalgia tonight.

Jennifer Aniston

Slinky slip dresses were a red carpet of the 90s, and Jennifer Aniston wore a silk dress that certainly wouldn’t have looked out of place during her “Friends” day. Leaning on the minimalism of the era, she just left things with just Fred Leighton earrings. The only thing that suggested that it wasn’t 1995? Her “Rachel” haircut was nowhere to be found.

Jennifer Aniston

Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt has been wearing the same formula on red carpets for decades: a tuxedo and suit shoes. He didn’t deviate from this formula tonight, and his shoes even had a subtle square shape that reflected the silhouettes that were popular with men, including him, three decades ago.

Brad Pitt

Winona Ryder

In the 90s and early 00s, Winona Ryder was known for her edgy, black and red carpet looks. Flash forward until tonight, and Ryder is back in black. The “Stranger Things” star wore a black layer over a lace skirt. The gothic look was Dior haute couture.

Winona Ryder

Kaitlyn Dever

The shoe world has loved the trends of the 90s in past seasons, and Kaitlyn Dever’s shoes combined two of the greatest fashions of the era: plateaus and square toes. Underneath the star’s pink Ralph Lauren dress (which itself had a silhouette from the 90s) protruded silver sandals with a lot of height and this distinctive rectangular shape.

Kaitlyn Dever

Renée Zellweger

Renee Zellweger chose a classic look tonight in a silky purple dress and pointed Jimmy Choo Anouk pumps. When she was best known for “Jerry Maguire” and “Bridget Jones”, Zellweger was also found in silky dresses and pointed pumps.

Renée Zellweger

Jane Seymour

Jane Seymour turned back the clock in a silver evening dress with sequins and a hood cutout from the last century. The former Bond Girl and “Dr. Quinn Medicine Woman ”gives her look an extra sheen with Hearts On Fire and Mémoire jewelry and silver strappy sandals.

Jane Seymour

Rachel Brosnahan

Rachel Brosnahan’s strapless dress by Stella McCartney resembled a vintage Chanel silhouette with its straps covered with crystals. Silver sandals and sparkling earrings matched perfectly with the crystal accents.

Rachel Brosnahan

