Qantas was named the safest airline in the world in 2020. Credit: iStock

The latest list of the world’s best airlines has been released, and Qantas has been named the # 1 global airline for security in 2020.

Awarding AirlineRatings.com is nothing new to the airline – it has been number 1 every year since 2014, except for 2018, when the safety ratings website decided not to reach its top 20.

According to Geoffrey Thomas, Editor-in-Chief of AirlineRatings, this is a well-deserved title: “Qantas has been the leading airline in virtually all major advances in operational security for the past 60 years and has had no deaths in the past. Jet era.

“Qantas’ innovations continued in 2019. The airline announced plans to order 12 Airbus A350s for non-stop operation from Sydney to London and New York.”

Despite the once again confirmed No. 1 status, this year’s safety ratings are not just good news for Qantas.

For the first time since 2014, Jetstar, the low-cost airline from Qantas, was unable to secure a place in the top 10 low-cost airlines.

While Qantas was ahead, Jetstar failed to reach the top 10. Picture: Brendon Thorne / Bloomberg

The 10 low cost airlines that made the cut this year were (in alphabetical order): Air Arabia, Flybe, Frontier, IndiGo, Jetblue, Volaris, Vueling, Westjet and Wizz.

None of the low cost airlines that have created the list operate in Australia.

One of the 20 safest airlines is Qantas’ largest Australian competitor, Virgin Australia, which is number 10 in the world rankings.

“These airlines are clear trademarks in the aviation industry and are at the forefront of security,” said Geoffrey Thomas, editor-in-chief of AirlineRatings.com.

AirlineRatings is the world’s only website for flight safety and product ratings. It monitors 405 airlines worldwide, taking into account factors such as aviation and governing body audits, government audits, aircraft crash and serious incident records, fleet age, financial condition, and pilot training and culture.

Hungary’s Wizz Air is one of the safest low cost airlines in the world. Image: Markyharky / Flickr

AIRLINERATINGS ‘TOP 20 SAFEST AIRLINES IN THE WORLD FOR 2020:

1. Qantas

2. Air New Zealand

3. EVA Air

4. Etihad

5. Qatar Airways

6. Singapore Airlines

7. Emirates

8. Alaska Airlines

9. Cathay Pacific Airways

10. Virgin Australia

11. Hawaiian Airlines

Virgin Atlantic Airlines

13. TAP Portugal

14. SAS

15. Royal Jordanian

16. Swiss

17. Finnair

18. Lufthansa

19. Aer Lingus

20. KLM

