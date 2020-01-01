advertisement

Newspapers called it “The Witch Case”, almost entirely. Similar headlines are rare in the archives of Irish newspaper titles; The best known and most written event was the serious abuse and murder of Bridget Cleary by her husband in 1895. Less than 20 years later, a lesser-known story again put the “witch’s corner” at the top of the news.

Honor Cunniffe, a retiree, was killed by Mary Anne Feeney in Co Mayo in 1911. The details of the case, reported in newspapers and kept in official records, are pathological and sad. Mary was suffering from a severe mental illness at the time and believed that her older subtenant was a witch following a vision of the Virgin Mary. This detail led to the omnipresent, wrong choice of heading: “The witch case”.

advertisement

But the story is more than the sum of news about an episode of mental illness and a brutal, unfortunate death. It is also an example of a whole series of files that give an insight into the treatment of crimes against the background of “criminal madness”. This case dates from the early 20th century.

The story begins with the discovery of the murder. It was Saturday, June 10, 1911. A woman named Ellen Byrne was the first person Mary Anne encountered while walking in Cloonturk near Kilkelly, Co Mayo. The latter looked frightened and carried a small statue of the Virgin Mary.

Ellen’s testimony to Honor Cunniffe’s request, which was open at the gable end of the house where she died, was published in the Irish Times the following days. Your full report of an investigation later this month, which will be kept in the case files, provides a longer version of the same story.

Ellen fetched water from the well when she saw Mary Anne. “She came up to me,” Ellen recalled. She said: ‘I have now killed the old witch; Don’t be afraid of me, Ellen. “She said she was given the power to drive all the devils off the hills at 3:00 am yesterday. She said the Holy Virgin gave her the power to kill the witch at 3:00 am.”

murder charge

Mary Anne wanted to see the sergeant. Instead, Ellen took her to a neighbor’s house who said Mary Anne should go to the Kilkelly barracks herself. And she stopped in her own house to get a scarf in which Honor Cunniffe was still alive but was badly injured.

On their way to Kilkelly, Mary Anne met Patrick Kilkenny and his grandmother Margaret Lenehan, who were in a car on the way to Knock. Mary Anne told the same story that Margaret said, “The Lord help you, I fear you will suffer.” She set off again.

Honor Cunniffe was lying on the floor in a pool of blood, her head badly injured.

A policeman from the Royal Irish Constabulary named Patrick Dockery next met her on the street and. When he heard Mary Anne’s allegations, he took her to the barracks and left her with another policeman named Thomas Breen, whom she told the story again. Meanwhile, Dockery and his sergeant Thomas Doyle returned to the house to investigate the allegations.

According to official information, Mary Anne had hit the pensioner hard with the statue and a large wooden door latch. After Sergeant Doyle traveled to the Cloonturk scene, he found the bloodstained latch in front of the house. Inside, Honor Cunniffe lay naked on the floor in a pool of blood. Her head was badly injured. The severity of Honor’s wounds was shown in a detailed transcript from the doctor who performed her post-mortem. She had extensive head injuries, each of which could have caused death.

Honor died at 11 a.m. and Mary Anne was charged with murder at 11.30 a.m.

The background of women is rarely or not addressed in news that mainly focuses on crime. But it appears in parts of some records. Mary Anne mentioned that Honor had lived in the house since before Christmas 1910. The 1911 census shows the two who lived in the Cloonturk house in April 1911 – two months before the murder. The honor at that time was 74, although the death certificates showed that she turned 75 before June 10. Both women were Roman Catholic.

Mary Anne was 35 this year, and her education says she can read and write. Honor couldn’t. Honor spoke both English and Irish, while Mary Anne only spoke English. “Domestic worker” is the entry for Mary Anne’s profession, and “honor” is simply “retiree, old age”. Honor is listed as a single and Mary Anne was a widow; In the field where the length of the marriage should be specified, the number 3 appears with a line through the marriage.

Arrest records provide a physical picture of Mary Anne. She was 5 feet tall, with brown hair, blue eyes and a “fresh” complexion. There was a burn mark on her left cheek.

These facts are interesting, but of little use to directly illustrate the relationship between women before June 10, 1911. However, one witness who testified on June 29 did so; a farmer named Michael Snee, who met Honor at the fountain on his property on June 8th. Honor’s health was good that day, even though she had been bad before. His testimony shows that Mary Anne took great care of the honor and that she was grateful.

According to Snee, the pensioner said she was in good health, but in spring she was in poor health and would only be dead if Mary Anne Feeney had taken care of her. , , 10 pounds if she died she would leave it with Mary Anne Feeney. “

madness

Mary Anne was taken to prison after the indictment. At that time, she had not yet been declared “crazy” and had to answer for the summer exams in court. At the June 29 investigation, Mary Anne herself reported extensively on the events that led to Honor Cunniffe’s death. Mary Annes is the longest filing in the file and left little doubt as to the conclusion of the case.

In short, Mary Anne feared a plague of rats, dirt, and mice after the Virgin Mary warned her, and insisted that Honor take her bed out of the house to take a breath to hold a mass. At this time, Honor also signed Mary Anne’s signature of her new pension book, which the latter believed could only be obtained after the house was cleaned. The conflict and grave mistreatment of honor by Mary Anne lasted several days and resulted in a conflict in which the older boarding student was killed. In her long speech, she doesn’t mention that Honor is a “witch” – she only apparently used that word to tell the story to the people she met on June 10th.

Testimony from Dr. Ellison show that he had diagnosed her with “melancholy” – a term that no longer exists

Mary was introduced at the Mayo Summer Meetings on July 14th. Dr. Ellison of Castlebar Asylum, according to a short report the following day in the Irish Times at the end of page 9, proved that she was “crazy”. The jury decided that she was unable to report and ordered her to be detained in the Dundrum Asylum.

Testimony from Dr. Ellison show that he diagnosed her with “melancholy” in the days between her arrest and the trial, more than a month later – a term that no longer exists. She had been locked up in Castlebar Prison all the time, where she had been sedated from an extract from the prison medical officer’s diary.

An application for transfer was sent to Dublin Castle on the day of her hearing with the Assizes. The official order and transfer from prison to the Dundrum facility would not take place until July 21, almost a week after her trial was completed. The final transfer request is a simple “Criminal Lunatic” form in capital letters above. It contains brief details in the middle of a boiler plate with printed text, in which the last line reads: “Take to the asylum accordingly.”

“Criminal lunatic” was the term for people in Mary’s position. The definition in the Lunacy (Ireland) Act of 1901 was anyone (as assumed by the King or Lieutenant or Admiralty) whose safe-keeping is authorized to issue orders. or any person “instructed to be taken to an institution or other location to accept mentally ill persons” – either by the lieutenant, state secretary or the admiralty.

In contemporary criminal record indexes, the term is often handwritten in large letters and in red ink to quickly distinguish these crimes from others. Another common rejection in these cases has to do with the open nature of many of the judgments – it concerned Mary Anne: she should be detained “while he was delighted with his excellency, the lieutenant”.

advertisement