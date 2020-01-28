advertisement

Ten points from third in the Atlantic Division and also second in the Eastern Conference wildcards, the Buffalo Sabers start a stretch-made-or-break stretch that features nine of their next 10 home games Tuesday night when they await senators in the Ottawa war.

Buffalo, which is 14-6-3 on its home ice this season, begins a five-match homestand against an Ottawa team that has only had one regulatory win in its last 11 games (1-5-5). The Senators will also play the second game of a back-to-back set that began with a 4-3 loss to visiting New Jersey on Monday night.

“It’s a possibility that we all know we’re going to decide which direction this season will go, and we have to jump in and be a great home team here for the next few weeks,” Buffalo coach Ralph Krueger said. .

Krueger said his team, which finished last season 21-15-5 at KeyBank Center, has put a strong emphasis on improving its record this season.

“I have to say that what we feel is a real comfort here playing in front of our home crowd and playing in our building,” Krueger said. “We made it a goal this year to make it a tough place to play, and we believe it is so, and we need to feed on that and make sure we don’t get (too) comfortable being at home , or. “

The Sabers should earn a return of Jeff Skinner’s return from an upper-body injury received from a clash with Boston’s David Pastrnak on Dec. 27.

Skinner, who scored 40 career high goals last season, has 11 goals and eight assists so far this season, but failed to score a goal in his last 11 games before missing the injury.

“Reopening it will be exciting for us,” Krueger said. “It gives us more depth in scoring and scoring the most offensive.”

Skinner added, “We have a great opportunity, I think. It’s a great stretch at home. Going away (a 10-day break and All-Star Game), the guys need to refresh. Hopefully we can leave here for a good start and take a moment on our side and some kind of rotation with that. “

Ottawa, despite achieving two short-handed goals from Vladislav Namestnikov and Chris Tierney in a 35-second lead in the third period on Monday to take a 3-2 lead, still missing. Kyle Palmieri put up an attack to tie it with 3:21 left in regulation, and Jack Hughes scored to seal the exchange victory for New Jersey.

“You have to learn to shut down teams,” Ottawa coach D.J. Said Smith. “This is one we would like to return to, especially after the moment of marking those goals.”

The Devils finished with a 53-35 advantage in goal kicks, and Senators goalie Marcus Hogberg made a career-high 50 saves.

“We thought we gave them too much of a rush,” Smith said. “It wasn’t zone time, it was rushed. Their big guys – Palmieri, (Nico) Hischier – they just had a lot going on. … We had five penalties tonight. That’s way too much fines.”

