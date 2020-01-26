advertisement

Doctor Who season 12, episode 5, can be described as one of the most important stories of the entire season. This is one that introduces you to various iterations of The Doctor, the return of a loved one, and some other mysteries.

In the end, one of the biggest things we learned in this episode is that the world of The Doctor is slowly dissolving. She no longer recognizes what she has been through and feels that some unknown threats are coming up to her. She doesn’t know exactly what it is, but she can feel and feel it.

Would you like more news about Doctor Who in video form? Then be sure to check out the latest information! Remember after you have done that subscribe to to CarterMatt on YouTube and then watch our show playlist.

advertisement

Add to that the glorious return of John Barrowman as Captain Jack Harkness. We haven’t seen it coming, especially since we last saw it. He didn’t even realize that the doctor is a woman! He is doing his best to warn The Doctor of the Lone Cyberman threat. This could be an integral part of the stories to come, as it may be related to the doctor’s lost memory.

Similar news – Be sure to get more news when it comes to the next new episode of Doctor Who

What do you want to see when it comes to Doctor Who season 12, episode 6?

Make sure you share this now in the comments. Also remember to be interested in other news in the series. (Photo: BBC.)

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xxnLj4L3EuE (/ embed)

advertisement