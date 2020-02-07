advertisement

ISTANBUL – A Russian delegation will arrive in Turkey on Saturday for talks aimed at stopping the Syrian government’s offensive and stopping a humanitarian disaster in the north-western region of Idlib, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said.

Cavusoglu reiterated that Turkey will do whatever is necessary to stop a humanitarian tragedy in Idlib, where on Thursday Russian-led Syrian forces entered the strategic city of Saraqeb in an effort to capture the rebel country’s last stronghold.

The fighting has already displaced half a million people since early December, and Turkey fears another wave of refugees heading to its border.

Eight Turkish military personnel were killed Monday in shelling by Syrian government forces in Idlib province, where Ankara has sent reinforcements in the last week.

Turkey already had a dozen military observation posts deployed around a “de-escalation zone” in the region agreed upon by Turkey, Russia and Iran, but some posts have now been besieged as Syrian government forces advance.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a UK-based war monitor, said Turkish troops were setting up a new military post east of Idlib, home to more than a million people, many already displaced by the other parts of Syria.

Moscow and Tehran have backed President Bashar al-Assad during Syria’s nearly nine-year conflict, while Ankara has backed rebels who sought to oust Assad. (Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun; Writing by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Dominic Evans)

