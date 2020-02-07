advertisement

ISTANBUL / ANKARA – Russian officials will arrive in Turkey on Saturday for talks aimed at stopping the Syrian government’s offensive in Syria’s northwestern Idlib region and preventing a humanitarian disaster there, Turkey’s Foreign Minister said on Friday.

Russian-backed Syrian forces have been pushing to capture Idlib, the last rebel stronghold in the country, displacing more than half a million people since early December. Their blocking on Monday killed eight Turkish personnel, triggering a retaliation.

The escalation in the nearly nine-year war in Syria thwarted fragile cooperation between Ankara and Moscow and raised concern about future co-operation given that they support opposing sides.

advertisement

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan threatened this week to withdraw Syrian forces to Idlib if they did not withdraw from the region by the end of the month.

Speaking at a news conference in Ankara, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu reiterated that Turkey would do whatever was necessary to stop a humanitarian tragedy in Idlib, where Russian-led Syrian forces entered the strategic town of Saraqeb on Thursday.

“A delegation from Russia will arrive in Turkey. We will hold talks. Our goal is to stop the (Syrian) regime’s aggression and move the political process forward, “Cavusoglu said, adding that the Russians would arrive on Saturday.

Turkey, which hosts 3.6 million Syrian refugees, fears another influx towards its border. While Erdogan has said the latest attack has displaced close to 1 million people, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs in Geneva said on Friday that 586,000 had been displaced.

Ankara has backed rebels seeking to oust Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, while Moscow and Tehran have backed Assad’s forces. The three countries have also co-operated on a political solution to the conflict.

Following Monday’s attack, Turkey and Russia canceled a regular joint military patrol in northern Syria. A Turkish security source said the patrol had been pushed for “severe weather”.

“There is coordination at all times,” the source told reporters in Ankara. “The patrol didn’t stop.”

Turkey deployed a dozen military observation posts in the Idlib region positioned around a “de-escalation zone” agreed by Turkey, Russia and Iran in 2018.

The latest Syrian push has led to three posts falling in areas under Syrian government control, the security source said, adding that all such posts are equipped with sufficient personnel and equipment to protect themselves.

“There are no issues (in the besieged countries), reinforcement deployments are done regularly and without any problems,” he said. Asked if any Turkish troops withdrew from the post after advances by Assad’s forces, the official said this was “absolutely out of the question” and the posts would remain.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a UK-based war monitor, said Turkish troops were setting up a new military post east of Idlib, home to more than a million people, many already displaced by the other parts of Syria.

Turkey’s state-run Anadolu news agency reported on Thursday that Ankara had sent about 20 tanks to Hatay, along the Syrian border, to be placed at observation sites under heavy security. On Friday it said commands and ammunition were delivered to Idlib with a 150-vehicle convoy.

The source said the reinforcements, aimed at stopping clashes and protecting Turkish personnel there, will continue. “We have no problem there (Saraqeb). Our forces are ready to retaliate against any attack in the harshest way,” the source said.

(Writing by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Dominic Evans, William Maclean)

advertisement