advertisement

MOSKOW – Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said Wednesday that his government was resigning to give President Vladimir Putin space to effect the changes he wants to make to the constitution.

The unexpected announcement, which came shortly after Putin proposed a nationwide vote on sweeping changes that would shift power from the presidency to parliament, means that Russia will also receive a new prime minister.

Potential candidates include Sergei Sobyan, Moscow’s mayor, Maxim Oreshkin, the economy minister, or Alexander Novak, the energy minister.

advertisement

Medvedev made the announcement on state television sitting next to Putin who thanked Medvedev, a close ally, for his work.

Putin said Medvedev would get a new job as Russia’s vice-president of the Security Council, which heads Putin.

Putin demanded that the outgoing government remain in office until a new government was appointed. (Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova and Maria Kisyova; Writing by Andrew Osborn; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

advertisement