The person you have had the most contact with is the pilot.

Viktoria Odintcova claims that Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar and Lewis Hamilton sent him messages on Instagram and were still in contact with the driver and the Brazilian soccer player.

An unveiling during his presence on the Makarena show on YouTube after being asked whether one of the famous universes like Cristiano Ronaldo had already “like” one of his photos posted on the social network.

According to Victoria, the CR7 message was sent a long time ago and just wrote, “Hello, how are you?” “I deleted the message and didn’t reply,” said the dummy.

“The most famous person in my phone book is Lewis Hamilton. The last time he sent me a message was on my birthday, November 15th, to congratulate me. We are friends, just send messages and sometimes call. Occasionally I will see his races, the last time was in Sochi [Russia]. We have been friends for three years.

Viktoria said about Neymar that she had met the Brazilian player through Lewis. “He’s a normal person, we exchange Instagram messages,” she added.

According to the Daily Star, the model is one of the largest Instagram stars in Russia and has so far more than five million followers on the social network.

