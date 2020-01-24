advertisement

In the off-season, we check every detail, from advanced statistics to supposedly big folds and seams in jerseys. However, there is a subset of players who have had really good – or really bad – seasons in 2019 where we have to deal with injuries, bad luck, or both. I notice ten players (six rackets, four pitchers) in this regard. Below is a breakdown of the ten places where they are created and my projections for 2020.

Khris Davis (LF / DH – OAK)

NFBC ADP: 176

2020 projection: 38 HR, 84 R, 104 RBI, 0.239 average, 85. Overall hit

Khris Davis had a miserable campaign in 2019, ended with a negative WAR, and only met 23 Homer in 481 bats. He suffered a hip injury in the outer field in early May and did not recover from his WOBA during the rest of the season. FanGraphs’ Jeff Zimmerman also shows how much the injury has cost Davis from his might.

I expect Davis to hit Homer with a full off-season and hit again in the middle of the order. Roster Resource currently has Davis in sixth place, but should take a lot of RBI chances before Mark Canha. Last year Davis was in the top five. It’s coming twice as late this year, but you’ll likely get what you expected in 2019.

Fernando Tatis (SS – SD)

NFBC ADP: 18

2020 projection: 25 HR, 95 R, 75 RBI, 18 SB, 0.274 average, 41. Overall hit

Tatis predicts that he can be selected as the target in the first two rounds. Dig a little deeper and we can see Tatis playing over his head. Tatis hit .317, but he had an expected batting average of .259. This difference is due to its absurd .410 BABIP. Tatis hit the ball hard and had an above-average barrel rate, but that still doesn’t match a BABIP of 400 plus. He combined an outlier BABIP with a strike rate of 29.6 percent, which means that the average of 0.317 is unsustainable.

Other than the average regression, I don’t expect Tatis to do so well this year. Between his two serious injuries (tense left thigh muscles and a reaction to lower back strain) and a much better lineup in 2020, I think the Padres will make it a priority for Tatis to stay in the field, and they won. ‘There is no risk of stolen bases.

Jose Ramirez (3B – CLE)

NFBC ADP: 19

2020 projection: 33 HR, 96 R, 103 RBI, 25 SB, 0.283 average, 7. Overall hitter

If you thought I was crazy reading the first two players, you might think I would get off the table with this recommendation. We all know that Jose Ramirez had a terrible September 2018 (75 wRC +) and an even worse first half of 2019 (68 wRC +). Ramirez has been an incredibly streaky brawler in recent years, and everything came to a head last year.

While building up his strength, Ramirez concentrated on pulling fly balls. This shows in an increase in the number of balls drawn by 11 percentage points in the game and by 10 percentage points in fly balls from 2016 to 2018. Pitchers adapted to his new approach and Ramirez showed in the second half last year that he was finally adjusting again could. He was still concentrating on pulling the ball, but lowered his flyball quota by six percentage points. This resulted in an 11 percentage point increase in hit rate and a rate of 176 wRC +. I trust Ramirez will put everything back together for a season of 30/20, with an average between his 2017 and 2018 seasons.

Chris Sale (SP – BOS)

NFBC ADP: 37

2020 projection: 173 innings, 16 W, 2.66 ERA, 249 K, 0.95 whip

The 2019 season had gotten so out of hand (147 innings, 4.40 ERA) that the industry was skeptical about what we could expect from it in the future. The reason why I think 2019 is a huge outlier is as follows:

While throwing only 305 innings in the past two seasons, Sale threw three consecutive innings with more than 200 seasons before.

His FIP of 3.39 shows that his fantastic 29.6% K-BB rate outweighs the HR / FB rate.

xFIP lowers HR / FB rates to the league average. His 2.93 xFIP shows that his HR / FB rate will decline and I expect Sale to drop to 11-12 percent. After all, Fenway is a terrible place to beat Homer.

Although my pitcher ranking is not yet complete, I expect Sale to revert to his dominant behaviors and outperform aces like Walker Buehler, Jack Flaherty and even Max Scherzer.

Edwin Diaz (RP – NYM)

NFBC ADP: 128, seventh closer to the board

2020 projection: 4 W, 30 SV, 3.07 ERA, 101 K, 1.05 whip

Diaz faces similar concerns as Sale, less uncertainty about durability. His 2019 ERA, 5.59, was partly due to luck – just look at his .377 BABIP and the failed rate of 26.8 percent HR / FB. I expect Diaz to go back to an HR / FB rate of 15 percent or less while maintaining an excellent K-BB rate of 30 +%. Despite the fact that the Mets have added Dellin Betances, I expect Diaz to revert to his old habits throughout the season and stick to his narrower role. His ADP is currently higher than I would like, but I think Diaz is back in top 5 with over 30 saves.

Jorge Soler (OF – KC)

NFBC ADP: 80

2020 projection: 550 PA, 32 HR, 79 R, 82 RBI, 3 SB, 0.259 average, 98. Overall hit

Soler played all 162 games last year, which is an outlier in itself. A wash list of injuries hangs over his Pro Sports Transactions page. I hope this is not the case, but I expect Soler to suffer a major injury in 2020. This will have a negative impact on four of the five standard roto categories.

I know he scored combined 212 runs and an RBI in 2019, but he’s still hitting one of the worst lineups in baseball. I expect both categories to decrease accordingly. While crushing the ball (96th percentile in average exit speed), it still ejects too much (26 percent) to be a plus in the batting average. If you can only rely on home runs with Soler, it doesn’t make sense to get him into the top 100 shortly after a career year.

Justin Smoak (1B – MIL)

NFBC ADP: 430

2020 projection: 28 HR, 76 R, 83 RBI, 0 SB, 0.239 average, 150. Overall hit

Smoak had a porous year in 2019 when he only met 22 Homer with a 101 wRC +. However, given its 11 percent barrel rate, average 90.3 mph exit speed, 15.8 percent walking speed, and five percent reduced strikeout rate, there was no reason to try.

Nothing has changed dramatically on his struck ball profile (his pulled hit rate was actually lower than 2018). So I think his .223 BABIP is extremely unfortunate. He moves into an extremely powerful park with the ability to get between 500 and 600 record appearances in a better lineup than last year. So I expect Smoak to be a big rebound candidate.

Robinson Cano (2B – NYM)

NFBC ADP: 329

2020 projection: 17 HR, 64 R, 69 RBI, 0 SB, 0.278 average, 162. Overall hit

It’s easy to say that Cano’s steroid use causes his body to collapse, but Cano has had an extremely unfortunate season with injuries. He was hit three times in the hand and started fighting leg injuries in June. These leg injuries could have resulted from his worn body, but it appears that Cano saw 13 black cats with these hand injuries crossing a street. Before 2018 and his steroid suspension, he had played at least 156 games each season. The forecast of 525 record appearances for 2020 does not seem to be a major challenge.

Cano is expected to be fourth in a well-balanced lineup, with plenty of run and RBI opportunities. His statcast page shows that he still hits the ball with authority and has retained his skill through the injuries. Expect a renaissance.

Mitch Keller (SP – PIT)

NFBC ADP: 232

2020 projection: 170 innings, 10 W, 4.12 ERA, 193 K, 1.34 whip

When Cano saw 13 black cats, Keller went under 1,300 ladders. Keller had an ERA of 7.13 on the road to success last year – along with an astronomical .475 BABIP. What these statistics overshadow is its 12.19 K / 9 and not so bad 13 percent HR / FB rate. He killed it in Triple-A and posted 10.68 K / 9 and 3.56 ERA. Keller is expected to be rotating on the opening day and based on his three above-average parking spaces (Fastball, Slider, Curveball) and the Plus command you can expect Ks in bundles and ratios that you will not kill. Since he put up more than 150 innings in 2019, a jump to 170 innings shouldn’t be a problem for him.

Brendan McKay (SP – TB)

NFBC ADP: 256

2020 projection: 150 innings, 10 W, 3.72 ERA, 156 K, 1.26 whip

We end up with two newbies that I hyped up in my article on the top 25 prospects for redraft leagues. McKay, like Keller, had a tough time making his big league debut last year. His 49 inning cup of coffee resulted in an ERA of 5.14, .331 BABIP and an unfortunate strand rate of 64 percent. Like Keller, he showed great breakthrough potential: K scored 10.29 hits per nine. While all of his pitches in Tampa were knocked out, the scouts say he has four pitches with above-average command. I expect the Rays to find a way to use his talent, as Blake Snell and Tyler Glasnow have done in recent years. Focusing exclusively on pitching this year should also help, as he used to be a two-way star in minors. An inning jump from 2019 to 2020 should speak for McKay.

