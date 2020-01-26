advertisement

NAIROBI – Burundi’s ruling CNDD-FDD party on Sunday elected Evarist Secretary-General Ndayishimiye as its candidate in a presidential election slated for May.

Ndayishimiye, 52, is a retired army general who also heads the military affairs department in the president’s office and has served as interior and security minister.

Current President Pierre Nkurunziza will not seek re-election.

advertisement

Ndayishimiye, who hails from Gitega’s central Burundi province, promised to continue with current government programs if elected.

“This is not a fresh start,” he told a party congress in the city of Gitega after Nkurunziza announced that he would be the candidate.

“A lot has been done … we want by 2027 every Burundian citizen to see change in his home, in his neighborhood, in his district or where he works.”

The grandparents of the CNDD-FDD said they settled in Ndayishimiye after he met the required conditions, including understanding Burundi’s violent history, respect for former fighters and a vision for the country’s development.

He will face opposition parties Frodebu and CNL in the May 20 election. Nkurunziza promised to campaign for him “with all our strength and intelligence”.

This is the first time an outgoing Burundian president has elected his successor peacefully, Ndayishimiye said.

The East African nation of 11 million people has suffered colonial occupation, civil war and decades of massacres of aborted massacres.

Nkurunziza and Ndayishimiye are close allies who began in the CNDD-FDD (Council for the Defense of Democracy-Force for the Defense of Democracy) as rebels in the 1990s.

Nkurunziza became president in 2005 after a peace deal was signed in Tanzania.

His decision to run for a third, five-year term in 2015 sparked widespread protests and violence. His party has welcomed his decision to sit down, awarding him the title of “Supreme Patriotic Guide” and rich perks including a $ 530,000 villa.

Burundi is one of the poorest countries in the world and lost donor funds following violence following the 2015 election.

In September, the United Nations warned that police, security forces and the ruling party’s youth league, Imbonerakure, were committing serious human rights violations.

These included the killing, disappearance, torture and gang rape of alleged political opponents. Burundi condemned the charges. (Written by Nairobi Newsroom; Editing by Giles Elgood)

advertisement