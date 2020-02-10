advertisement

BAKU – Azerbaijan’s ruling party was leading on Monday in a snap parliamentary election called by President Ilham Aliyev to consolidate power and speed up economic reforms by replacing the old guard linked to his father.

Candidates from the ruling Yeni Azerbaijan (New Azerbaijan) party won about 65 of 125 seats in the single-chamber parliament, Mazahir Panakhov, head of the Central Election Commission (CEC), said early Monday after counting results from about 110 districts.

A host of small, independent parties loyal to the government got them all ready.

The unicameral parliament is elected every five years by voting for individual candidates in constituencies.

Aliyev, who has been in power for 17 years, called the election in December, nine months before it was officially expected. Officials from his ruling party said the move was “to support the president’s policy on personnel reforms and changes”.

In October, Aliyev fired his influential chief, Ramiz Mehdiyev, and made other high-profile changes, including the appointment of 62-year-old economist Ali Asadov as prime minister.

The president criticized the pace of economic reforms and said he wished to clear government officials who had reached retirement age, a move seen as aimed at removing people from his father’s era, Heydar Aliyev.

Sunday’s election – while not a full democratic contest – pit veterans lawmakers against new, Western-educated candidates from the same, ruling party in an effort to regulate the legislature with more capable technocrats.

“I would call this an authoritarian modernization project,” said Thomas de Waal, a Caucasus expert at the Carnegie Endowment for Peace think-tank.

“Old Soviet-style bureaucrats are being pushed in and younger, more professional figures are given senior jobs.”

Despite its energy resources, the country in the Caspian Sea struggles with unemployment, and many of the 10 million people see little benefit from the oil and gas it produces.

The main opposition has accused the ruling party, which has ruled for almost three decades, of keeping the vote in unfair conditions.

“Right now we are observing a number of violations in polling stations where we have observers,” Musavat opposition leader Isa Gmbar told Reuters.

A shock of the ruling elite is not expected to bring about any change in foreign policy. Azerbaijan is not affiliated with any major regional groupings, such as the European Union or the Eurasian Economic Union led by Russia and its foreign policy is balanced between Russia, the West and Iran.

Aliyev has held power since he was elected in October 2003, two months before the death of his father who held power for a decade. He won the election in 2008, 2013 and 2018, and the two separate referendums knocked down a two-term presidential mandate and extended the presidential term to seven years out of five.

He named his wife Mehriban Aliyeva the first vice president, the second most powerful post after the president, in 2017.

Western nations have praised Azerbaijan for its role as a Russian alternative to oil and gas supplies to Europe, but various European bodies and rights groups have accused Aliyev of mocking opponents and imprisoning opponents. Baku denies the allegations. (Additional reporting and writing by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)

