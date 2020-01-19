advertisement

The Queen uses her Launer handbags, valued at over $ 2,000, to send secret signals to employees. For example, if she slides her black patent bag from one arm to another, this is a discreet sign for her employees that she is done talking to whoever she is.

All of this means that Her Majesty is adept at sending subtle messages and coded messages to express her desires. But yesterday was proof that sometimes the gloves have to be taken off.

In the early morning of yesterday’s Australian day, both the Queen and Buckingham Palace issued exceptional statements that set out the definitive contract whereby Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, officially resign as working members of the royal family become. There were no subtle or subtle nuances here. Her HRHs are over. Public funds are gone. Military patronages have disappeared.

advertisement

It was a significant and turbulent 10 days for the royal family

media_cameraThe queen has decided the fate of her grandson. Image: Steve Parsons / POOL / AFPmedia_cameraHarry could have a reason to look so worried. Image: Tolga Akmen / AFPmedia_camera The gap between Prince Harry and his grandmother Queen Elizabeth has never been greater. Image: John Stillwell / Pool photo via AP

On January 9, the couple announced the historic announcement that they intended to leave the “senior” Windsor clan and outlined their vision for a new “progressive new role” on their redesigned, shiny website.

The model they were advocating, perhaps too confident in retrospect, was for a kind of half-in-half-out version of royal life that allowed them to keep many of the perks (the house on the Windsor estate, the house open around the clock). armed bodyguards) while doing business and living in North America.

Obviously they had been wondering what their life could be like. Apparently the queen had no cash from it.

Yesterday’s statements were a clear rejection of this model. The clear indication is that the queen not only has her opposing family members under control, but above all her ability to grasp the pulse of the nation and respond accordingly.

Harry and Meghan will continue to be known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, but the importance of depriving them of their HRH status should not be underestimated.

To be called his or her royal highness is not a flowery honor or meaningless anachronism. These three words confer legitimate royal status.

media_camera “The Sussexes will not use their HRH titles because they are no longer members of the royal family,” said the palace. Picture: Ben Stansall / AFP

The motivations for the queen’s move are inherently solid. By abolishing their style as HRHs, the Sussexes cannot be accused of profiting from their royal status if, as is widely speculated, they do highly lucrative deals.

However, this does not diminish what must be a particularly painful blow for Harry. In fact, today’s news is a moving echo of the traumatic events of the 1990s.

In 1996, when Prince Charles and Diana, Princess of Wales, worked out their divorce settlement, she was allowed to keep her title, but was stripped of her style as HRH.

The then 14-year-old is reported to have spoken to her son, Prince William, about the change and said heartbreakingly, “Don’t worry, mom, I’ll give it back to you someday when I’m king.”

media_cameraHarry and Meghan say goodbye to their royal duties. Image: Steve Parsons / Pool photo via AP

(The question remains whether Harry and Meghan can market themselves as Sussex Royal, the brand for which they have applied for significant copyright protection.)

However, this might not be the biggest blow to Harry. After completing two front-line tours in Afghanistan, his commitment to veterans and military purposes was undeniable.

Yesterday’s announcement bluntly states that he will lose his military titles and patronage. In 2017, Harry took over from his grandfather Prince Philip as Captain General of the Royal Marines. He is also honorary commander of the Honington Air Force Base and honorary commander-in-chief of the Royal Naval Commands Small Ships and Diving. (A charity chief “very close to Harry” told ITV correspondent Chris Ship that they “are very sad. I’m disappointed.”)

Similarly, he has lost his role as a Commonwealth Youth Ambassador, although he and Meghan will continue to be President and Vice President of the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust.

The Queen’s message in all of this is crystal clear and devastating: either you are a working king or not. There is no pick-and-mix version of royal life that would be acceptable to the longest serving British monarch in history.

Basically, the sovereign directly rejected Harry and Meghan’s vision and laid down the law – they can have their freedom, but at a significant price.

“You can no longer officially represent the queen,” the statement said. The “can” in this sentence is meaningful. If the couple want to let gray London down for a brave new world in North America (whether it will have a home in Canada or Los Angeles remains to be seen), they can’t drag the Queen’s official imprimatur around with them.

Make no mistake, if there is one thing that has been made wickedly and powerfully clear is that the queen could be 93 years old, but she has an iron grip.

Daniela Elser is a royal expert and author with 15 years of experience with a number of leading Australian media titles.

Originally published as a secret message in Queen’s Declaration

advertisement