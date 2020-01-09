advertisement

Ireland’s national player management program is highly admired outside the country, or appears to be frequently broadcast by opposing teams and unions, and it is reasonable to assume that the main beneficiaries, the players in question, would also be enthusiastic supporters of a system that strictly regulates their playing time ,

Not everyone is in love. Trainers occasionally need to be more flexible, especially when injured. Games in which the Irish provinces were involved in the Guinness Pro14 during Christmas and New Year and which were played by teams that do not have marquee names exercise the goodwill of some fans.

The majority tolerate the absence, as has been shown over the three weekends of the latest inter-provincial derby, and instead like to watch budding talent. Conversely, the French top 14 have a reputation for being a league, which places enormous physical strain on players who are expected to play regularly for their clubs.

advertisement

The two leagues will meet in the fifth round of the Heineken Champions Cup on Saturday as all four Irish provinces compete against the French competition.

Coincidentally, the eight clubs in question played three games in their respective national leagues in the festive period between 13 and 15 days, and there was not much to choose at face value in terms of the way in which the squad was changed. The obvious exception and the draw in this regard is Leinster’s game against Lyon in the RDS on Sunday (1pm).

Undefeated run

Leinster head coach Leo Cullen used 44 players in the course of the game, undefeated by clashes between Connacht, Münster and Ulster. In contrast, his Lyon counterpart Pierre Mignoni used only 30 players in a loss to Castres (29-12) and last time won at home against Bayonne (52-9) and away against Agen (13-12).

Five Lyon players, wing Josua Tuisova, central defender Charlie Ngatai, support Demba Bamba and flankers Patrick Sobela and Dylan Cretin all started three games, while two games included eight more. The chance of the French team, which is currently eight points ahead of second place in the top 14 and comes to Dublin on Sunday with full staff, seems unlikely.

In contrast, Leinster did not have a single player who started all three provincial derbies with props Peter Dooley and Andrew Porter, runner-up Scott Fardy, flanks Josh Murphy and Will Connors and Max Deegan, number eight. Dooley and hooker Sean Cronin were eliminated in all games of the period examined.

As the graphic shows, Connacht is the only province where fewer players are deployed (31) than the French team, who will visit the sports field in Toulouse on Saturday afternoon (34). Andy Friend’s squad was seriously injured and forced his hand to a certain extent. He will be grateful that Bundee Aki, Jack Carty and Ultan Dillane are back in the selection funnel for the weekend.

Former Australian Sevens player John Porch, center Tom Daly, half-time Conor Fitzgerald – his ankle injury against Leinster at the RDs is not as bad as feared at first – Scrumhalf Caolin Blade and Flanker Paul Boyle started three games in the inter-provincial series, another eight games had to do this in two of those games where full-back Tiernan O’Halloran was a substitute.

Her opponent Toulouse, who played a draw with Toulon at home (13: 13), defeated Agen (13: 8) and lost in Paris against Stade Francais (30: 18). Only Romain Ntamack, who played twice in central defense, and once in half, scrumbled Sebastien Bezy and Loosehead Prop Clement Castets, who played all games. Ugo Mola was able to give Springbok Whiz and World Cup winner Cheslin Kolbe a longer break.

Two players

Ulster’s head coach Dan McFarland challenged two players, runner-up Alan O’Connor and young flanker Matty Rea, to start three games because he had 38 players during that time and won two of three games. Clermont, who lost 41: 19 in Toulouse and 27:19 in Toulouse, had a 39:22 win in the middle game against Castres at the Stade Marcel Michelin, where Ulster was played on Saturday.

Center George Moala, wing Alivereti Raka, half of Camille Lopez and second Sebastien Vahaamahina managed to fully equip the French club.

Shane Daly is the only player in Münster (36) to play all three games, two with full defenders and one on the left, while Dan Goggin, Sammy Arnold, Rory Scannell, JJ Hanrahan, Dave Kilcoyne and Kevin O’Neill the games checked. Byrne, Stephen Archer, Billy Holland, Chris Cloete and Jack O’Donoghue doubled in the starting conditions.

Johann van Graan’s protégés travel to the La Defense Arena in Paris and while Simon Zebo is not playing, wings Louis Dupichot, Finn Russell, the front row from Eddie Ben Arous, Camille Chat and Ben Tameifuna and the Flanker Baptiste Chouzenoux can play their fourth game in a row for a racing team that used 33 players.

advertisement