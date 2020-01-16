advertisement

The Rugby League mourns Roosters’ great Mark Harris, who lost his long battle with cancer at the age of 72.

Remembering that Harris was one of the game’s most damaging centers, he played alongside Jack Gibson in the Eastern Suburbs, which won premierships in 1974 and 1975.

Roosters fans will not forget the grand finale of 1974 when Harris, along with Ron Coote and Arthur Beetson, won the 19-4 victory over Canterbury-Bankstown that broke the 29-year drought in the Premier League.

media_cameraRoosters players in 1974: Ron Coote, Russell Fairfax and Mark Harris. Picture: Warwick Lawson

The following season, Harris scored 14 goals, but was eliminated from the grand final due to a leg injury when Eastern Suburbs played 38-0 against St George.

The highly competitive team played 11 games for NSW and 11 for the kangaroos and won three world championships with Australia in four games in the 1970s.

In total, Harris played 223 games in the NSWRL, scored 93 attempts and scored 20 goals.

The Brisbane Brothers junior had played two seasons for the Koni Tigers in Papua New Guinea before being picked up by the Roosters. Between 1970 and 1979 he played 195 games for Eastern Suburbs.

media_cameraFormer Chooks Mark Harris (R) and Craig Wing have been nominated for Roosters’ “Centenary Team”.

Harris will also be remembered as the original NFL defector. He rocked the rugby league world when he decided in 1973 to go to court for the NFL giants Philadelphia Eagles.

Harris couldn’t turn heads at the Eagles and signed with the Montreal Alouettes in the Canadian Football League.

Despite its deadly size and speed, Harris was played on the kicker.

He returned to Eastern Suburbs in 1974 before finishing his league career with the North Sydney Bears.

“Harris made an impressive figure in the field,” said the roosters in a statement. “He took his place in history when he made the match-winning attempt in the grand final in 1974.”

