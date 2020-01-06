advertisement

If you want a powerful robot vacuum cleaner that can clean any floor surface with ease, you need a Roomba. But if you have been watching a premium Roomba model, you probably depend on how much it costs. Don’t worry, we wouldn’t pay that much for a robot vacuum cleaner either. Fortunately for you, Amazon has a killer one-day sale that rips the iRobot Roomba 860 robot vacuum cleaner with virtual wall barrier and scheduling function to the lowest price yet. Get an updated Roomba 860 on Amazon and you only pay $ 264.99 instead of $ 450. That’s an unbeatable deal, but the offer is limited, so you have to hurry.

Here is some extra information from the product page:

Cleans all floor types – The Auto-Adjust cleaning head automatically adjusts to the height to keep the Multi-Surface brushes in close contact with different floor surfaces, for effective cleaning of carpets and hard floors

Patented Aero Force 3-stage cleaning system uses multi-surface tangle-free brushes and power-absorbing suction with 5x air force to take embedded dirt, debris and animal hair wherever it is (compared to Roomba 600 and 700 series robots)

Plan up to 7x / week to keep the floors cleaner every day or press CLEAN and Roomba goes to work

Automatic docking and charging; bin full indicator

