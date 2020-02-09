advertisement

A community hall roof was torn off and the roads were flooded and blocked across Fife as storm Ciara raged.

Gregory Hall in Tayport lost much of its roof as the wind blew Sunday afternoon.

People have been warned to take care of the Broad Street building in case another part of the structure comes loose.

Due to a large number of calls to the Fife Council emergency team, it was unclear when the roof would be inspected or repaired, but barriers had to be erected around the hall.

Trees have fallen in several places, including Oriel Road in Kirkcaldy, and on the B969 in Glenrothes, near the Leven River bridge.

The area around Syme Place in Rosyth was again severely flooded on Saturday, with several cars partially submerged.

The school also flooded the A912 near Falkland and Station Road in Lochgelly.

The access road to Lochore Meadows National Park was like a lake and park visitors were warned not to roll on the grass to get out.

If you visit the park today, be aware that the road is very flooded. Please do not drive on the grass.

Posted by Lochore Meadows Country Park on Sunday February 9, 2020

Strong gale force winds forced the closure of the Forth Road bridge on Sunday and double decker buses were not allowed to use the Queensferry Crossing.

