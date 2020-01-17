advertisement

A Saskatchewan judge has charged a man with fraud under $ 5,000 as well as property taken from the crime. Andrij Olesiuk has been found guilty of defrauding thousands of dollars from donors who thought the money was going to the families of the victims of the April 6, 2018 Humboldt Broncos bus crash.

Olesiuk set up a GoFundMe page titled #PrayForHumboldt that was said to be gathering crowds for the victims’ families and raised approximately $ 3800. A separate GoFundMe site for the same purpose raised $ 15.1 million according to Global News.

Olesiuk took just over $ 3700 from GoFundMe’s account and transferred it to his personal account.

Andrij, also known as Jay Max Olesiuk, represented himself during the trial and stated that he had no ill intention with the funds raised through his crowd-gathering site.

He said he did not believe Olesiuk’s story about the woman at his door, saying no wise person would make thousands of dollars. He kept the Broncos money for his own use. Olesiuk stated in his testimony that a woman came to Martensville, Sask. doorstep on April 24 to solicit donations for a Broncos charity event. Olesiuk claims to have given the woman $ 4100 that day, instead of donating his fund directly to the Broncos. The accused was unable to recall the name or organization of the woman with whom he was intended.

“It’s a very extraordinary story to believe,” Judge Brent Klaus said.

Darren Howarth, the crown prosecutor argued that the “mysterious woman” did not exist and believed Olesiuk’s defense was “ridiculous”.

Howarth filed a transaction log that showed Olesiuk approved a $ 3,300 payment from GoFundMe to his account the day before the woman was suspected of appearing. Olesiuk received the payment on April 25, 2018.

“What are the chances … that this lady just happened to be shown between the dates he started withdrawing and got the money?” Asked Howarth.

Olesiuk defended his story by claiming he was given a receipt by the woman days later in his mailbox. However, he was unable to provide the receipt or even a copy of one as evidence during the trial. Olesiuk said he lost his report in a February 2019 home fire.

Instead, the defense filed a thank-you note as an exhibit, which Olesiuk testified he received from the anonymous woman shortly after his donation. He admitted that he had not previously mentioned the note to the police or crown before during questioning.

Olesiuk assured the court that the note was in his garage, but the KMPMP conducted a search of Olesiuk’s property on November 20, 2018 and said officers never found any such note.

Olesiuk is scheduled to be sentenced on March 3.

