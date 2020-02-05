advertisement

Gene Roddenberry is known for founding the Star Trek franchise. The Roddenberry Foundation was founded in 2010 by his son Rod Roddenberry. The foundation claims to “build on his late father’s legacy and philosophy of inclusion, diversity, and respect for life to drive social change and make life better for people around the world. “

The Roddenberry Foundation funds the Roddenberry Fellowship, “a 12-month program that offers Fellows $ 50,000 to take an existing initiative to the next level and enhance its impact OR to start a new initiative.”

The Roddenberry Foundation recently announced its 2020 fellows. Among them are the political activist, former co-chair of Women’s March, and Bernie Sanders surrogate Linda Sarsour, who has been accused of anti-Semitic behavior for supporting Louis Farrakhan and his Nation of Islam. Sarsour received the $ 50,000 grant for the My Muslim Vote organization.

When we write the history of Islam in America, the nation of Islam is an integral part of that story.

– Linda Sarsour (@lsarsour), April 28, 2012

Farrakhan has made repeated claims that Jews control the United States and those who control the United States are “the synagogue of Satan.”

In a speech in 1996, he said:

“And you do with me as it is written, but remember that I warned you that Allah will punish you. They are evil deceivers of the American people. They sucked their blood. You are not real Jews, those of you who are not real Jews. You are the synagogue of Satan, you have your tentacles wrapped around the US government, and you are cheating and sending this nation to hell. “

Even President Barack Obama described Farrakhan’s statements as “anti-Semitic” when he denounced them. President Obama said, “I very clearly rejected Minister Farrakhan’s anti-Semitic statements. I think they are unacceptable and reprehensible. I did not request this support.”

Sarsour was not only accused of anti-Semitism for her support from Farrakhan, but she recently appeared at the American Muslim Conference for Palestine in Chicago. The idea of ​​being in a state based on race and class, but then you support a state like that Israel, based on superiority and built on the idea that Jews are superior to everyone else. “

Sarsour would claim her comments related to a recently passed law in Israel.

THREAD:

At the weekend I made comments about Israel that need context to be understood. I specifically referred to the racist struggle at the heart of the nation-state law recently passed by the Israeli government – not the Jewish people. I apologize for the confusion.

– Linda Sarsour (@lsarsour) December 3, 2019

The CEO of the Anti-Defamation League described these statements as “a centuries-old anti-Semitic force”.

The amount of hatred in Linda Sarsour’s latest diatribe is shocking. She slanders the founders of Israel as Supremacists and refers to a centuries-old anti-Semitic force when she describes that Jews are “superior to everyone else”. Https://t.co/AYCnFKXzu4

– Jonathan Greenblatt (@JGreenblattADL) December 3, 2019

Sarsour’s relationship with Farrakhan and her own statements resulted in her being accused by Women’s March of anti-Semitism alongside co-chair Tamika Mallory. The allegations resulted in Mallory, Sarsour and Bob Bland leaving the organization’s board in July 2019.

Former President of DC’s March women’s chapter, Mercy Morganfield, accused Sarsour of anti-Semitism, but also pointed out that she mismanaged the money. Morganfield said: “Not only do they not include certain segments of women, Tamika and Linda have betrayed all women because they are subject to radical religious beliefs that do not believe in women’s equality.”

Ex-President of the DC chapter of @womensmarch: Tamika Mallory uses “anti-Semitic rhetoric”. The tour is made up of badly tested “tokens” to “make the movement appear less white”. Pic.twitter.com/mHCxgB5ONF

– John-Paul Pagano (@johnpaulpagano), November 20, 2018

Teresa Shook, the founder of Women’s March, also accused Bland, Mallory, Sarsour, and Carmen Perez of “allowing anti-Semitism, anti-LGBTQIA sentiment, and hateful racist rhetoric to become part of the platform by refusing to leave Separate groups who are committed to these racist, hateful beliefs. “

Linda Sarsour is not the only questionable scholarship holder from the Roddenberry Foundation. The foundation also awarded a grant to Charlene Carruthers for the Chicago Center for Leadership and Transformation. Carruthers also routinely praised Farrakhan. In 2010 she described him as “wise and selfless”.

Minimum. Farrakhan took a particular approach. I respect that and I think he was wise and selfless. #We count

– Charlene A. Carruthers (@CharleneCac) March 30, 2010

Although she has noticed, she doesn’t agree with everything Farrkhan says.

@LeAaronFoley He is right about the need for land ownership. I may not agree with everything. Farrakhan says, but I do with some.

– Charlene A. Carruthers (@CharleneCac) October 17, 2011

The Roddenberry Scholarship also selected Alia Salem as a 2019 scholarship holder for her organization to combat abuse in community settings. Salem was the former executive director for the CAIR’s Dallas Fort Worth Chapter, the Council on American Islamic Relations.

Omar Ahmad, co-founder and former CEO of CAIR, said: “Islam in America is not synonymous with any other belief, but becomes dominant. The Koran, the Muslim Book of Scripture, should be the highest authority in America and Islam should be only accepted religion on earth. “

This shift towards money for radical political activists was intentional. Lior Ipp, CEO of the Roddenberry Foundation, told Fast Company in December 2017 that it was a direct response to President Donald Trump’s election. “We’re still looking for brave ideas and creative solutions, but this is a linchpin for us to invest in activists and activism.”

With this focus, the Alicia Nieves Foundation awarded a scholarship for her streetwide project. Fast Company describes the software as “a mobile app that helps migrant communities protect themselves during ICE raids”.

Given the change of direction given by the board, it is not surprising that radicals like Sarsour receive the Roddenberry Scholarship.

This is a drastic departure from what Gene Roddenberry originally proposed, the idea of ​​a future in which humanity would grow out of its tribalism that would become essential for Star Trek.

However, given the current course of the Roddenberry Foundation, it looks like Gene Roddenberry’s legacy is being funded by funding radicals that are directly against the vision he shared with us on Star Trek.

