James Harden recorded a double-double with 40 points and Clint Capela won the game of the talented bigs as the Houston Rockets switched to a 118-108 win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday night in Houston.

Harden posted 44 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists and carried the Rockets intermittently when things went wrong.

Capela added 30 points and 14 rebounds to overtake 76ers center Joel Embiid (20 points, 12 boards) and help send Philadelphia to its fourth consecutive defeat since Christmas Day in an East Conflict, Milwaukee Bucks.

Harden was spectacular throughout, converting 6 of 12 3-pointers as he finished 12-for-12 on the free throw line.

When the 76ers mounted a desperate last push with just three minutes left, reducing the deficit to 108-102 on a Ben Simmons lineup, Harden responded with a 3-run back to defend that rally. She scored the first triple triple of the season for Harden.

Simmons scored a triple for the 76ers with 29 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists and added four blocked shots and three steals. Tobias Harris added 24 points, but Philadelphia fired just 6 of 27 from behind the arc and suffered multiple breakdowns while trying to defend Harden.

The 76ers were strictly defensive in the first quarter, especially in the early stages when Harden and Russell Westbrook started a 2-for-11 combined from the floor.

Philadelphia pulled Westbrook and enticed him to shoot while destroying Harden with a group of long-legged defenders. Houston shot 30.8 percent in the opening frame and trailed 27-20 entering the second.

That’s when Harden, and in a complementary Capela way, came alive.

Capela followed up his three-point play at the 8:01 mark with a pair of dunks before Harden added a 3 and then three free throws. That tandem continued to blossom, with Harden closing the half with a 3 and a Houston raise on a 60-53 lead at the break.

Harden and Capela scored 23 points in the period.

