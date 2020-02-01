advertisement

James Harden and Russell Westbrook combined for 67 points and the underrated Houston Rockets marked their season series against the visiting Dallas Mavericks with a 128-121 win Friday at Toyota Center.

Harden scored 35 points, a season-long 16 rebounds, six assists and four steals. He drilled a pair of 3-pointers in the final two minutes to stimulate the Mavericks, who cut an 18-point deficit late in the third quarter to 107-104 when Delon Wright converted a wide open scheme with just under seven minutes left. remaining.

Dallas, playing without All-Star guard Luke Doncic (right foot injury), stayed in the fight until Harden closed out the victory with his precise shot.

Westbrook added 32 points, six rebounds, nine assists and three steals. The Rockets almost played Dallas in a glass draw, despite having no one capable of holding Mavericks center Kristaps Porzingis (35 points, 12 rebounds).

Surprisingly, the Mavericks rallied with Porzingis on the bench as Seth Curry (16 points) and Wright played starring roles.

Tim Hardaway Jr. added 15 points for the Mavericks. Eric Gordon scored 17 points for Houston.

With center Clint Capela sidelined by a heel tangle, the Rockets completely bent on playing small. This strategy involved launching unrestrained power before P.J. Tucker in center and floor split for offensive.

But in order for that gambit to work, the Rockets had to flourish from the perimeter, and they did so, tying in 8 of 14 3-pointers in the opening period to get rolling.

Harden was not part of that early volley, losing 6 of 7 shots in the first quarter. But Harden warmed up in the second, scoring 14 points on 4-of-8 shooting, including three threes.

Dallas had Porzingis to thank for keeping the game close. He had 17 points at the break and combined with Dorian Finney-Smith to grab five offensive rebounds in the second period after the Mavericks failed to overcome one of their foul attempts.

Houston led by just five at the break, though shooting a solid 12 of 23 from deep. When the Rockets’ shooting left early in the fourth, the Mavericks took place.

