Front L-R, Zoof Abdurashidov from Team 5015 and Cool Kornak from Team 4334 are part of the First Robotics Competition (FRC) for students in grades 9 to 12.

Students from high schools across the Calgary area came out their toolboxes Saturday morning to begin building bots to compete in the first World Robotics Championship.

The two Calgary high school teams involved with the Alberta Tech Alliance Association (ATAA) started work on robots hoping to win them a place in the championship race in Houston, Texas this April. It is an experience that is shaping the aspirations of many students.

“At first I didn’t know what I wanted to do, but once I got back to some of this engineering, I thought, ‘I really want to build things,'” said Grade 12 Winston Churchill High School student Zoof Abdurashidov , whose team lost to eventual champion last year.

“My life is cool now.”

According to parent organizers, about 68 percent of program graduates have continued to study a STEM – science, technology, engineering and mathematics – post-secondary field.

The construction process requires students to develop and use skills including electrical engineering, programming and mechanics. Most students, like Aber Avery School 10th grader Avery Schilling, have a chance to learn a wide-ranging skills course while also becoming part of a community.

“This really teaches the community,” said Schilling, who is the team’s safety captain and also hopes to do mechanical work. “It’s cool to meet a lot of people and become like a nerd party.”

For Schilling, a first-timer on the Calgary team, making the tournament championship would be extremely special as Houston is his hometown.

Each competition, students are given new specifications for what their robots will have to do. This year, with some guidance from parent and teacher mentors, students are tasked with designing and building robots to compete in a complex game that is part football, part basketball and part Battlebots.

According to the organizers and participants, the program closely resembles unsafe sports – there is intense competition, kinship between teammates and the opportunity to travel and meet students from other parts of the country and the world.

“The students are really connected to this journey because they really need to work together,” said ATAA public relations manager Patric Kornak. “Many of these students may not be athletic, so they can’t get into those teams. This gives students who are interested in science and math a chance to be part of a team and learn those skills.”

More than 3,700 teams from 27 countries compete in this year’s event.

