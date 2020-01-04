advertisement

Although Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker had quite a few problems, the person who saw the film seemed to be the recording of Emperor Palpatine. That he was in the film was no problem, but rather the fact that he returned from nowhere without any explanation. The last thing we saw of him, he fell into a well in the middle of the Death Star, which then exploded.

All we get about the Palpatine story between Return of the Jedi and this movie are a few lines in the opening crawl and a few lines of dialogue at the start of The Rise of Skywalker. But as Episode IX editor Maryann Brandon revealed in a recent interview with The Huffington Post, that wasn’t always the case.

“It was a kind of delicate balance and was a lot about how much we wanted to reveal,” Brandon said. “Some scenes have changed quite a bit, as we wanted to present it to the public. In the end, we showed much less than we started. “In earlier versions of the film, there was” a little more information about what kept [Palpatine] alive, but Brandon said, “It seemed to go from topic.”

She continued: ‘There was so much information in the film and so many characters that we wanted to focus on. I think we felt that we didn’t want to fill the film with things you didn’t need to know. “

This is one of the many interesting revelations that Brandon shares in the interview, but on the one hand, especially from her point of view, I fully understand where she comes from. The film is already moving at breakneck speed, rarely giving scenes or characters even a second to breathe, so trying to stop in a credible Palpatine background story while keeping everything needed for the story to be perhaps a fool. Moreover, as chaotic and absurd as the story of this entire trilogy has been, I am not sure if it would have helped.

