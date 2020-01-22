advertisement

Daisy Ridley spoiled her boyfriend Josh Gad with “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” and he wasn’t particularly pleased.

Gad asked Ridley to invite him to the set of “The Rise of Skywalker” and he finally got his wish on a closed set visit on the last day of shooting. What he hadn’t expected was that Ian McDiarmid, Emperor Palpatine himself, would be there to rock his world.

SPOILER Consequences …

Also read: John Boyega Rips (and Kicks and Punches) Toxic “Star Wars” fandom

“I’m so excited to see them get to the Millennium Falcon. And I’m going there and Ian McDiarmid is in his Palpatine outfit,” Gad said to Conan O’Brien on Monday. “So I’m there and the first dialogue coming out of his mouth is “You are my granddaughter.”

“While I was there. I was pissed off,” he added, “I feel so honored, but also so disrespectful, that you think I would like to experience this with an audience.”

Conan couldn’t believe it either, and joked that everything you see is very banal if you have the opportunity to visit a film set.

“They expect to see the movie. Most of the time people come on a set, they look at,” Oh, that’s the scene Han Solo eats a sandwich, “and they get 15 shots of it. Try again! OK, let’s take it from this point of view, and you can see that, ”he said.

“Hey, come to my set, I’m M. Night Shyamalan. Oh hey, that’s Bruce Willis. Hey, I’m Bruce Willis, I’m going to shoot my scene.” I’m a ghost, “Gad joked in return.

To be fair, Gad asked for spoilers from the start, but Ridley clearly gave him more than he expected.

Check out Gad’s appearance on “Conan”.

The “Star Wars” franchise – now four decades young – is full of secret cameos, soon to become famous actors in small parts and familiar faces behind strange masks and make-up. Here are 30 big names hidden throughout the franchise, which you may not have known about. Lucasfilm

John Ratzenberger (“The Empire Strikes Back”) Ratzenberger is best remembered as know-it-all Cliff Clavin from “Cheers” or perhaps as his numerous speaker in Pixar films. In “The Empire Strikes Back” Ratzenberger is one of the rebel officers hanging out with Echo Base on Hoth with Princess Leia and C-3PO (Anthony Daniels). Lucasfilm

Treat Williams (“The Empire Strikes Back”) If you are Treat Williams, you can stroll on the series of “The Empire Strikes Back” and find yourself in the film. Williams was reportedly a guest of Carrie Fisher at the English Elstree Studios where the film was made. Apparently one thing led to another, and now Williams is playing one of the rebel troops running around Echo Base on Hoth. Lucasfilm

Julian Glover (“The Empire Strikes Back”)

Julian Glover’s General Veers is probably the most competent officer available to Darth Vader as he roams the galaxy in search of the rebels and Luke Skywalker. He would be decidedly less competent than Grand Maester Pycelle in “Game of Thrones”, but decidedly more evil than Nazi collaborator Walter Donovan in “Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade” (the wrong grail). Lucasfilm

Tony Cox (“Return of the Jedi”)

In an Ewok suit you would never know that Tony Cox was seen in “Return of the Jedi”. He would only really show off his acting skills if he stole scenes from comedies like “Bad Santa” in which he was Billy Bob Thornton’s much smarter accomplice / Christmas elf, and “I, myself and Irene”. “ Lucasfilm

Deep Roy (“Return of the Jedi”)

It’s easiest to remember Deep Roy in the Johnny Depp lead role “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory”, since Roy played every orange oompa loompa in this film. In Return of the Jedi, he was both an Ewok and the bloated alien band member Droopy McCool in Jabba’s palace. Deep Roy also worked on “The Empire Strikes Back” to replace the Muppet Yoda. Lucasfilm

Keira Knightley (“The Phantom Menace”)

Knightley was not just any maid in “The Phantom Menace” – she was the maid. Knightley served as the decoy for the real queen and was the actress who was mistaken for Amidala for half of the film before Natalie Portman’s Padmé revealed her true identity. Lucasfilm

Peter Serafinowicz (“The Phantom Menace”)

Marvel Cinematic Universe fans will recognize Peter Seafinowicz for his work as an untrustworthy Nova Corps officer Garthan Saal in “Guardians of the Galaxy”. He did not appear in “The Phantom Menace”, but delivered the serious, scary voice of Darth Maul (the rest was played by Ray Park), as well as for a Gungan warrior and a battle droid. Lucasfilm

Dominic West (“The Phantom Menace”)

The prequel trilogy was filled with actors who continued to do great things but mostly played small or background roles in the “Star Wars” universe. Dominic West’s character in “The Phantom Menace” was an otherwise inconspicuous member of Queen Amidala’s palace guard – nothing as interesting as his later appearance as Jimmy McNulty in HBO’s “The Wire”. Lucasfilm

Sofia Coppola (“The Phantom Menace”)

There was really a mess of this maid. Before working full-time as a director, Sofia Coppola made a few small appearances as an actress, including the young Saché in “The Phantom Menace”. Just a few years after the 1999, 2003 film, Coppola received a Best Director Academy Award nomination for “Lost in Translation”. Lucasfilm

Sally Hawkins (“The Phantom Menace”) Before she appeared as an Oscar-nominated actress for her role in “Blue Jasmine”, Sally Hawkins appeared in “The Phantom Menace” in the gigantic celebration scene. In an interview with Conan O’Brien, she admitted that despite the role, she had never seen the film. Team Coco / Lucasfilm

Richard Armitage (“The Phantom Menace”) If you blink, you’ll miss Richard Armitage’s little background role (second from the right in the background) among the guards on Naboo. Though it’s difficult to spot him without the shiny curls that Armitage played as “Thorin Oakenshield” in “The Hobbit” or the creepy teeth he had as killer Francis Dolarhyde in “Hannibal” season 3 on NBC. Lucasfilm

Rose Byrne (“Attack of the Clones”)

Before starring in the “Insidious” films alongside Patrick Wilson or joining the “X-Men” film as CIA agent Moira MacTaggert, Rose Byrne was one of Queen Amidala’s (Natalie Portman) servants in the “Star.” Wars “. Prequels. In particular, she was Dormé, who accompanied Padmé to Coruscant to deal with government affairs. Lucasfilm

Martin Csokas (“Attack of the Clones”) The “Star Wars” films have put some notable actors in the alien role. Martin Csokas is one – he provided the voice of the geonosian alien Poggle the Lesser in “Attack of the Clones”. Fantasy fans probably know him better than the elf Celeborn, husband of Cate Blanchett’s Galadriel in “The Lord of the Rings”. More features and deep insights into the world of “Star Wars” and the culture that surrounds it can be found in the IMDb hub “Star Wars”. Lucasfilm

Joel Edgerton (“Attack of the Clones”, “Revenge of the Sith”)

Luke’s moisture-promoting, humorless uncle Owen Lars was once young, but he was never the type to stand on a crappy homestead on Tatooine. In the prequel films, the role of Joel Edgerton from “Loving” and “The Great Gatsby” was taken up. Lucasfilm

Bai Ling (“Revenge of the Sith”)

Bai Ling doesn’t actually appear in Revenge of the Sith, but it should. Her scene as Senator Bana Breemu was cut from the film. But there are things you definitely saw them in, including “Crank: High Voltage”, “The Crow” and “Entourage”. Lucasfilm

Keisha Castle-Hughes (“Revenge of the Sith”)

Sometime after Padme’s term as queen ended with “Revenge of the Sith,” the sages of Naboo apparently chose another teenage queen: Queen Apailana, played by Keisha Castle-Hughes. Apailana can be seen at Padme’s funeral, and Castle-Hughes is best known for “The Whale Rider” and appears in “The Walking Dead”. Lucasfilm

Simon Pegg (“The Force Awakens”)

Pegg is another secret cameo that deals with alien costumes as junk dealer Unkar Plutt on Jakku. He is the type who gives Rei less than her salvation is likely to be worth. Lucasfilm

Bill Hader and Ben Schwartz (“The Force Awakens”)

They think the last thing a droid like BB-8 needs is a voice because he’s a robot and speaks with beeps and blocks. But to get the sound and personality right, director J.J. Abrams hired comedians Bill Hader (formerly from “SNL”) and Ben Schwartz (known as Jean-Ralphio in “Parks and Rec”). Lucasfilm

Thomas Brodie-Sangster (“The Force Awakens”)

“Game of Thrones” may have noticed a well-known first-order officer shooting the Starkiller base bridge. It was Jojen Reed, Bran Stark’s loyal friend, who also plays Newt in the “Maze Runner” franchise. Lucasfilm

Daniel Craig (“The Force Awakens”)

It was kind of news at the time, but James Bond slipped in a secret cameo in the first Star Wars film in a decade – as a stormtrooper. He is the guardian with whom Rei manages to deceive Jedi, to free them. Lucasfilm

Billie Lourd (“The Force Awakens”)

Billie Lourd watched Lucasfilm’s revival of “Star Wars” as Lt. Connix, one of the resistance fighters who use tactical machines in the base of General Leia Organa (Carrie Fisher). Known for her funny twist as Chanel No. 3 in the horror comedy series “Scream Queens”, she is also Fischer’s daughter. Lucasfilm

Harriet Walter (“The Force Awakens”) As a resistance doctor who helps Chewbacca, “Downton Abbey” alumna Harriet Walter gets a short but nice appearance in “The Force Awakens”. She actually has one of the funniest moments in the movie when she talks to Chewie about how scary his torture must have been. Lucasfilm

Rian Johnson (“Rogue One”) The director of “The Last Jedi” from 2017 has a cameo appearance in “Rogue One” together with producer Ram Bergman as a member of the shooter crew of the Death Star. Lucasfilm

Justin Theroux (“The Last Jedi”)

Casting “The Leftovers” star Justin Theroux as the unnamed super-great slicer that Finn and Rose are looking for is a fun cameo that turns out to be misleading and fun. Instead, the two Benicio del Toros DJ find the job. Lucasfilm

Joseph Gordon-Levitt (“The Last Jedi”)

The director Rian Johnson and Joseph Gordon-Levitt participated in the film “Brick” in 2005, the director’s first feature film. JGL makes the most of their friendship by playing an alien in the “Star Wars” universe called “Sloven Lo”, a riff of the Beastie Boys song “Slow & Low”. He’s the guy who really gets upset about Finns and Roses bad parking job.

Tom Hardy (“The Last Jedi”)

Tom Hardy took a page from Daniel Craig’s cameo in “The Force Awakens” and grabbed a Stormtrooper uniform to appear in “The Last Jedi”. His scene (which also included Prince William and Harry) was unfortunately deleted, but she finds him in an elevator with an incognito Finn, Rose and DJ as they sneak around the First Order ship in the middle of the film. Hardy’s soldier recognizes Finn and congratulates him on the promotion his uniform suggests, and even gives him a supportive punch on the butt.

Ralph Ineson (“The Last Jedi”)

Another famous face that appears in the deleted sequence on the First Order ship is Ralph Ineson, the star of “The Witch”. He plays an officer who immediately realizes that Finn and Rose are not among them. He later shows up with a group of stormtroopers to catch the fraudsters. Lucasfilm

Gareth Edwards (“The Last Jedi”)

Edwards gave Rian Johnson a cameo on “Rogue One”, so the director paid the favor back by making Edwards one of the resistance forces who fought Crait. He is the guy who looks at the soldier incredulously, who has decided to taste the ground. Lucasfilm

Clint Howard (“Solo”)

Director Ron Howard’s brother Clint is a well-known actor, whose career goes back to the original “Star Trek” series. He appears in a cameo role, as can be seen in this photo in his Twitter account, as a particularly mean guy in “Solo” who runs a droid battle pit – and is violently addressed by Lando’s droid companion L3. Twitter