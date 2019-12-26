advertisement

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker continues to stir and argue about whether this ninth episode in the Star Wars saga was a success or a flop; if it pushed the franchise sufficiently forward or was too dependent on simple creative choices; and where exactly this celebrated manner is next.

Apart from the mixed assessments for a moment, one thing that is not in dispute is the hard figures. Because the fact that Rise of Skywalker’s $ 176 million debut was the lowest opening weekend at the box office of the last three films of the franchise – especially low compared to the $ 248 million earned by The Force Awakens in 2015.

Rise of Skywalker verdict: it was better than the incredibly bad Last Jedi, but it was still a sad reminder that all franchises are destined to continue until they become bad enough for the public to lose interest.

After that, the falling trend was firmly in place. The Last Jedi in 2017 brought in less during the opening weekend ($ 220 million), while the solo: A Star Wars Story spin-off was epic bombed in 2018 with an opening weekend of $ 84 million (the worst ever for a Star Wars -movie) . These trends are undoubtedly at least in part the reason for a trilogy that The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson had planned to appear in unlimited limbo, while Game of Thrones makers David Benioff and D.B. Weiss has abruptly left a planned Star Wars project in recent months.

Of course, depending on who you ask, the future of the galaxy is far, far away, not all gloomy. The Rise of Skywalker nevertheless found many fans, and I remain a big fan of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and the first live action series The Mandalorian of the Disney + franchise – both of which refer in different ways to the creative potential in successful Star Wars spin-offs. I think the best thing about each of those things is that they showed me something else, things that I didn’t necessarily expect, in the Star Wars universe without being too tightly bound – so tight to check that required courses .

The success of the Mandalorian can in particular indicate that the way for the franchise lies in streaming. That could very well be the case. Basically, the numbers don’t lie – The Rise of Skywalker earned roughly half of what Avengers: Endgame did during the opening weekend, so one thing is certain: Star Wars fans are absolutely hungry for something new, something locked up on With a few exceptions, the franchise stopped long ago.

Image source: Disney

