advertisement

In a new interview, director J.J. Abrams’ old film editor Maryann Brandon sketches an unfortunate picture of how rushed things were behind the scenes for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, which adds more weight to complaints from critics who feel that the film is the finale of one of the most legendary pop culture franchises of all time.

Brandon told IndieWire that production on 20 December was immobile, made production so challenging and the schedule so tight that the operation actually had to be performed on the set. That is despite Luke film president Kathleen Kennedy insisting that “JJ should spend more time in the cutting room,” and I knew this would not happen. Not with the schedule we were working on. ”Comments that will undoubtedly be the bias of critics confirm – but which, as we have noted above, do not explain why the Skywalker saga conclusion is nevertheless raking in the dough at the box office.

The performance of the film is still behind that of its two predecessors – The Last Jedi and The Force Awakens – and about two weeks after the release, here is the situation. The latest film has so far earned $ 407.5 million domestically, per variety, and internationally $ 407.9 million extra. That puts the current total worldwide sales at the box office of the film at $ 815.4 million, a total that is expected to easily rise to at least $ 1 billion by the time the first run of the film is complete.

advertisement

Brandon’s interview, however, notes that the crew behind The Rise of Skywalker had three months less time to work on the film than the crew for The Force Awakens. She further acknowledges that complaints about the film that provides more fan service than the franchise is not completely off-base and adds: “In a time when the entire world is polarized, it should not be a film that polarizes. In short, the message of the film is: “Hey, you know what? You can be bad and good can come into your life. And perhaps, if you are open to it, extraordinary things can change your mind. “

Image source: Star Wars

advertisement