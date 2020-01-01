advertisement

The Rise of Skywalker was hardly the epic Star Wars movie that we had all hoped for. The end of the Skywalker Saga is not as satisfying as we wanted and the film eventually became very controversial. It is not just an important plot decision that could ruin Star Wars forever, it is other, smaller decisions that are made en route. And Disney has had a hard time explaining one of the worst things about The Rise of Skywalker. Before we go any further, we must note that some spoilers follow ahead so only continue if you’ve already seen the movie … or if you don’t care anymore.

Rose Tico (Kelly Marie Tran) was one of the big surprises in The Last Jedi, an outbreak character that we hoped would see more in Episode IX. And we saw more of her, a full 76 seconds of the 142-minute duration of the film. The Rise of Skywalker is moving at breakneck speed and wants to tick as many boxes as possible, but Rose is not one of them. She just isn’t part of the story and apparently Disney never realized that fans would care so much about this detail.

A few days ago the writer of The Rise of Skywalker Chris Terrio tried to give a reasonable explanation as to why Rose was largely absent from the film. “We wanted Rose to be the anchor on the rebel base that was with Leia,” Terrio told Daily Awards. “We thought we couldn’t leave Leia at the base without the key players we love, so Leia and Rose worked together. As the process evolved, a few of the scenes we had written with Rose and Leia turned out not to meet the standard of photorealism we had hoped for. “

He continued: ‘The last thing we did was deliberately put Rose aside. We love the character and we love Kelly – so much so that we have anchored her with our favorite person in this galaxy, General Leia. “

Wait, so after decades of leading the rebels against an enormous empire, does Leia need someone to suddenly hold her hand? And couldn’t Rose have had more scenes in which Leia was not present at all? It is not like Disney can solve things on this point, but Terrio had to change his response because his comment was incorrect.

“I miss it badly, in an earlier statement, that all of the cut-scenes between Rose and Leia were the fault of our VFX team and the wizards at ILM,” Terrio told Vulture. “In that earlier interview, I referred to a specific scene in which Leia’s emotional state in Episode VII did not seem to fit in with the scene that we wrote for use in Episode IX, so it was interrupted in the scripting phase before the VFX work was done. If we had chosen to use the scene, ILM would have made it look perfect. They always do that. ILM performed real miracles in every phase of the creative process in Episode IX. I remain in awe of their work. “

Image source: Disney

