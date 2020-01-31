advertisement

Directing a Star Wars film is undoubtedly a prestigious achievement, but it is as much a curse as a blessing. On the positive side, you can link your name and thematic sensibilities to one of the most iconic film franchises in history. However, the disadvantage is that you open yourself up to an avalanche of endless criticism of what is perhaps the most involved and fanatic fan base there is.

To this end, the latest installment of the acclaimed George Lucas franchise – Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker – is not really in love with fans. Casual cinema visitors apparently dismissed the film as mediocre, while hardcore Star Wars fans cannot type their complaints about the film fast enough.

If you indeed go to the Star Wars subreddit page and read reviews from serious fans, the only word that keeps appearing is “disappointment.”

The insufficient reviews for The Rise of Skywalker are a bit surprising considering J.J. Abram’s previous work on the franchise, but I assume that not everything can be a home run.

Following the many complaints regarding the film, Abrams recently opened while speaking at the Upfront Summit 2020 in Los Angeles.

“The truth is that these are things that are meant to entertain people, to make them feel something and hopefully make them feel good,” Abrams said in a comment first reported by ComicBook. “It is clear that it does not always work. It is difficult if it is not, and if it is not, you must understand it, you must acknowledge it, you must examine it.”

Abrams also tackled the backlash on the film last month, albeit in a less direct way.

“I’d say they’re right,” Abrams said about the more vocal critics of the film. “The people who love it more than everything are also right. I was asked … “How did you satisfy everyone?” I was like that? Not to say that that should be what someone is trying to do anyway, but how would people even approach it? Especially with Star Wars. I don’t have to tell anyone here, we live in a moment when everything immediately fails. And there is a kind of M.O. it’s just the way I see it or you’re my enemy. “

“It’s a crazy thing that there is such a standard that seems devoid of nuance,” Abrams added. “It’s not about Star Wars, it’s about everything, and compassion and acceptance. It’s a crazy moment, so we knew that every decision we made, a draft decision, a musical decision, a narrative decision would please someone and upset someone and they are fine. “

The only advantage of a bad Star Wars movie is that you can rest assured, knowing that the next decade offers a few opportunities for redemption. And in the meantime you might as well enjoy The Mandalorian on Disney +.

Image source: Star Wars

Yoni Heisler, a lifelong Mac user and Apple enthusiast, has been writing about Apple and the technical industry in general for more than 6 years. His writing has appeared in Edible Apple, Network World, MacLife, Macworld UK, and most recently, TUAW. Yoni does not write about the latest events with Apple and likes to catch Improv shows in Chicago, play football and cultivate new TV show addictions, of which The Walking Dead and Broad City are the latest examples.

