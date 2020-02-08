advertisement

If today’s polls are confirmed when the ballot boxes are opened, the outcome of the 2020 election will be an unprecedented split between the three main forces in Irish politics.

In an astonishing result, the exit survey conducted by Ipsos MRBI and jointly commissioned by The Irish Times, RTÉ, TG4 and University College Dublin predicts that Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil and Sinn Féin will each receive approximately 22 percent of the first votes ,

It is clear that Mary Lou McDonald and Sinn Féin achieved a breathtaking result that will change the political landscape. How the 33rd Dáil will choose a government is decidedly less.

A majority government in the next Dáil needs the support of 80 TDs. All parties are far from this in these poll results.

McDonald had only 42 candidates in 39 constituencies, which means that she is extremely unlikely to be able to lead a coalition. There are two likely ways to the government if these figures feed into the final results.

On the one hand, it is a trust and supply agreement that is similar to the agreement between Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil in the last Dáil, in which either Micheál Martin or Leo Varadkar lead a minority coalition that is opposed by the opposition with smaller parties and independents is supported. The second possible outcome, a clear majority government, would require Martin or Varadkar to turn around what they said during the campaign.

Varadkar has ruled out the government with Sinn Féin, but is open to a grand coalition with Fianna Fáil. Martin has ruled out both a grand coalition and a government with Sinn Féin.

It will be impossible to form a majority government without two of the three major powers sharing power, and therefore at least one promise would have to be made before the elections. If not after this election, two of the three big ones will soon have to join the government together.

However, due to the accuracy of the result outlined in the exit survey, no clear predictions or forecasts are possible.

The exact findings put Fianna Fáil at 22.2 percent, Fine Gael at 22.4 percent and Sinn Féin at 22.3 percent. The survey’s error rate is 1.3 percent. Due to the proximity of the results, the three parties could overtake or fall behind in the coming days.

However, they point out that Fianna Fáil is stuck and has not grown since the last general election. Its recovery has declined and it is clear that large sections of the Micheál Martin party have not given up their role in the economic turmoil a decade ago.

In addition, the signing of a trust and supply contract allowed McDonald, Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael to bind together, which had a devastating effect on both sides.

Fianna Fáil, as hoped, has not broken away from the pack significantly in the past few days. However, the party has always insisted that it be underestimated in the polls and exit polls, and that may well be the case again.

She will believe that her support will increase with progress and will enable her to win most of the seats in Dáil and run a minority government, but Martin may face more demands from his party for a deal with Sinn Féin.

Fine Gael will be relieved to have gained support in the last week of the campaign, and should the party replicate these figures, the party should avoid a 2002-style breakdown and predictions for the doomsday of a seat train in the early 1930s ,

Fine Gael personalities have said privately in recent days that while their relentless, negative campaign has been uncomfortable, Fianna Fáil has been successfully overthrown and prevented Martin’s party from moving away from the pack. It seems that the strategy worked.

Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael are now fighting over who can win the most Dáil seats, but it’s not likely that either will cross the 50-seat mark. In the early 1980s, they were able to support 85 percent of the voters. The exit poll predicts that only 44 percent will vote in this election.

Wave of support

The wave of support for Sinn Féin surprised McDonald and her party as well as everyone else.

Sinn Féin’s decision to hire 42 candidates in 39 constituencies meant that the company was unable to benefit from its hugely successful campaign. Older party figures insist that they want to be in power and rightly argue that they have the same right to be in government with respect to these figures as Fine Gael or Fianna Fáil.

But even if it stays outside government buildings, Sinn Féin will not fear further elections in the coming months if there is one.

It won’t make the same mistake to put too few candidates back, and many in the party would likely have the chance to go back in again and get seats they left behind this time.

The Green Party, with 7.9 percent, should win around 10 seats and be the first point of contact for any party leader who wants to form a government.

Labor [4.6 percent] may want to stay out of the coalition altogether, although there is room for a broad alliance of the left with the Socialists [3.6 percent] to negotiate a coalition membership, like Brendan Howlin uttered.

According to the exit survey, the independents are at 14.5 percent and many will want to join the government. However, the problem could be that many non-party TDs who viewed Shane Ross, Finian McGrath, and others as prime ministers want the same thing – a potentially high price for every emerging Taoiseach.

Based on the exit survey, there is no obvious path to a stable government. However, it is clear that Sinn Féin’s rise has fundamentally changed Irish politics.

