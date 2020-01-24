advertisement

After building a fireplace in his living room for two weeks, Darren Frearson stepped back and looked at his craft. It was obvious that he had wasted his time and money.

“I thought I could level stones, but I’m not a bricklayer and it looked horrible. In the end, I spent a fortune on an imported Italian marble fireplace. ”

From that moment on, Frearson Sayonara said about DIY projects and started outsourcing. He used platforms like Gumtree, Airtasker and Hire a Hubby for home repairs and then started outsourcing routine jobs like mowing the lawn, cleaning and grocery deliveries.

“We have outsourced everything. I don’t do anything anymore, ”says the businessman who lives on Queenslands Hope Island.

He told GQ that he had exchanged DIY for GSI: “Get Someone In.”

Frearson has been a follower of the lifestyle design movement that has emerged over the past decade since Tim Ferris formulated this idea in his pioneering self-help book, The 4-Hour Workweek.

Ferriss claims that it is more important than a person’s paycheck to spend their time doing things they love.

The basic requirement is to delegate or outsource everything you don’t accomplish – basically it’s the Marie Kondo equivalent of whether a particular job is fun. If it doesn’t, don’t do it. Simple.

Ferriss believes that it also makes financial sense to focus on what you can do and “outsource almost everything in your life that you don’t like” something that someone else does for $ 10 an hour, is simply poor resource consumption. ”

It is a feeling that Frearson wholeheartedly accepted after years of buying and stacking the wrong tools from Bunnings to replace them.

“I think some people find it appealing to fix things in the house. Perhaps some men will knock down a wall and feel proud of their accomplishment. They say to their wife: “Hey honey, come and see what I did” and they get a big pat on the back. But not me. My wife would rather spend my vacation in Fiji than spend my money tearing down walls. ”

The economist Dr. Gigi Foster told GQ that while it is impossible to price what we value in our private lives, a rough estimate is enough.

“I don’t go around saying, ‘I estimate an hour with my husband at $ 400 and an hour with my child at $ 300. ‘But I definitely think that this time is a big component of what makes me happy and what I do productive work that I love. ”

“If you’re having trouble cleaning, cooking, and everything else related to these other things,” she adds, “and if you’re feeling tortured, you should probably outsource.”

For the media entrepreneur Scott Bidmead, the time saved by personal outsourcing means that he can work on his book and practice yoga.

Like many others, he began to outsource and gradually grow his business as he got used to not doing things himself.

“At the beginning I was in insourcing: I was able to delegate tasks better. Then I started to outsource more of my business, such as my daily chores. Then I thought, ‘Let’s go one step further and do this in my personal life. And it was a game changer. ”

Bidmead uses Fiverr, Freelancer, Airtasker and Gumtree for one-off and routine tasks as well as for the delivery of home-made meals several times a week. About a year ago, he hired a personal assistant through freelancers.

“It’s not just a business assistant – I call it a” life admin “assistant. When there are annoying or time-consuming things that need to be done, such as tracking people, paying bills, booking flights or getting reimbursements, I let my assistant do it for me. ”

“I could think, ‘Oh no, I have to do this thing, but I also have to do this other thing, which is more important. Do not worry. I send a short email to Sandy. Boom – done. Simple.”

Australian outsourcing

The Australians’ willingness to engage in personal outsourcing should come as no surprise: Most of us are committed to a healthy work-life balance, and we are enthusiastic supporters of a relaxed lifestyle.

The rise of the personal outsourcing industry was quick, if somewhat difficult to measure. According to IBISWorld industry analyst Tom Youl, Airtasker was launched in 2012, although it took a few years for the market to warm up. Since then, the number of digital platforms for outsourcing has increased, with further disruptions to be expected, though not guaranteed.

While Youl says lack of self-reporting makes it difficult to quantify the size of the personnel outsourcing market, the gig economy (including Uber) is worth $ 15 billion.

The biggest factor in the expansion of the personnel outsourcing industry is growing acceptance. While we might have been embarrassed to get someone to mow the lawn, we no longer have concerns, he says.

Airtasker Tim Fung’s CEO agrees. He believes that the concept of outsourcing will one day become so widespread that the term becomes meaningless.

“There was a time when you had to make a spear, hunt a wild animal, make a fire, and cook it to have dinner,” he tells GQ.

“When you buy dinner in a takeaway shop, you outsource all of these separate activities. It’s all relative: things that we call “outsourcing” these days, like hiring a cleaning company, can soon be described as “just, good, cleaning companies”. ”

Fung has one point: Personal outsourcing is not new. Some say that his first incarnation was slavery. Others point to the fact that servants were common throughout the 19th century and remain so in many parts of the world.

Until the Great Depression, families with modest means had people on hand to empty the chamber pot, fit the buggy, and slaughter a sow. It was affordable then as now, after a time when bourgeois DIY ethics took root and help went out of style. What is new is the increasing spread of technology platforms that make it easier and more affordable to involve someone.

However, some say it gets too easy and we slumber into an unsettling amount of laziness. A contribution to Airtasker by Leila J. in Sydney is a typical example. She offers to pay someone $ 10 to go to Woolworths and get me food. There are echoes of Cartman-like irritability and it’s depressing.

Similarly, Brett McKay writes about the art of masculinity that too much personal outsourcing undermines the Renaissance man, a versatile person who was capable of many things.

“As a ranger, my grandfather knew everything about Utah’s flora and fauna, but he could also work on his car and fix everything around the house. His grandson, on the other hand, knows a lot about blogging, but is about as practical as a hippopotamus and often has to consult a specialist to carry out repairs. ”

According to Bidmead, it’s important that personal outsourcing doesn’t get out of control.

“When it comes time to delegate every job so that you can sit on the couch and watch Netflix, that’s laziness. But when I delegate mowing today because I want to work two hours more on my book, it’s productive I think the key is not feeling right or expecting not to have to do things. ”

One step too far?

Professor Arlie Hochschild is the author of “The Outsourced Self: What Happens When We Pay Others to Live Our Lives For Us?”

She told GQ that the greatest unintended hazard is detachment, which we can inadvertently develop towards a potentially intimate event, e.g. B. cooking a meal together.

“We can neglect to label certain moments as emotionally significant and we become blind to the fact that we do.”

Outsourcing heart matters would be a step too far for some, but Holly Bartter has built a business on it.

As CEO of Matchsmith, Bartter saves her low-time customers the trouble and grief of dealing with idiots or time wasters like Bumble. Their top tier package costs $ 1,500 a month.

“I’m basically your dating EA from Monday to Friday. I am in the app of your choice, send messages to others on your behalf, update you, optimize your profile and call you before or after the appointment. ”

She admits that the ethics of embodying her customers is a “gray area”, but insists that the actual advertising begins when two people meet in person.

Even Bidmead is horrified to learn that he could outsource his love life.

“I think some things are too personal to leave to someone else. If someone agrees to use a dating app, they should be the one who conducts the conversation. Otherwise, they miss the opportunity to make a first connection, which is a crucial step in the process of falling in love. ”

