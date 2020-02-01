advertisement

Maybe Jim Telfer is dwindling with age – after all, he turns 80 on St. Patrick’s Day – but when the old wise man talks about the dog in Jamie Ritchie, he praises Scotland’s blindside flanker in a way he has never before Has done some of his coach pomp’s most famous strikers – his 1984 Grand Slam trio of Jim Calder, David Leslie and Iain Paxton, and his 1990 slam boys – John Jeffrey, Finlay Calder and Derek White.

“Ritchie has that little bit of. , “Says Telfer before he clenches his face and grimaces. You don’t have to be a body language freak to know what the big man was up to. Ritchie is a” tough fool, “a little” old school “one Guy “who has real toughness, not the kid-on toughness that you see sometimes. Fellas play the big man. No, I like Ritchie. We could use more of him. “

What Telfer noticed was the lack of aggression and malice in the Scottish pack, a gentle defense that led coach Gregor Townsend to an extremely difficult point in his career. Four goals against Ireland in Yokohama and four more goals against Japan went back to 17 goals in the Six Nations 2019 – five goals in the first half hour in Twickenham brought one win, one draw and three losses.

Ritchie played in Japan and despite the failure, he was immense. He was like a workhorse that night, did 24 duels, won three sales, carried a lot, was in tatters, and was later selected for his praise by Michael Leitch, the Japanese captain who called him a real warrior.

He missed the game against Ireland in Yokohama because he suffered huge damage in Scotland’s last warm-up game against Georgia. At that time last year he started against Ireland in Murrayfield and took another big blow that required 12 stitches in his head. He made 23 duels and won his share of sales. The Scots lost, but if the rest of them had done their part, it might have come closer.

However, there aren’t many who like him. That is the problem for Scotland against an Irish team that has more elegant, smarter and harder buttocks than they know how to do.

Nobody who respects the money will support the visitors, even if they have flakiness on the street and a ten-year defeat in Dublin. The job would have been brutal enough with Finn Russell, but giving it up makes it all the more difficult to see an upset. Not that a white flag is raised. Far from it. People like Ritchie will fight to the very end, a boy carried away from there with boots and a bleeding head.

Townsend will always want to play rugby quickly and easily, but the coach’s recent comments suggest that the penny is due to his regime’s grossest weakness – the fatal imbalance between attack and defense. Scotland’s attack is in decent shape – but of course the outbreak of Russell’s strike has now jeopardized it – but they were the gentlest touches on the defense. They have made eleven attempts in Ireland’s last three wins against Scotland, six of them in or shortly after the opening quarter.

There is now a new man to head the defense – former Ospreys coach Steve Tandy – and there is a new man to head the Scrum – the legendary French prop, Pieter de Villiers. Townsend himself spoke more than ever about the need for “directness”. He intensified this conversation by mentioning explosiveness, work pace and the goal of making Scotland a team that is “a nightmare to be played against”.

Scottish flanker Jamie Ritchie meets Japanese Yu Tamura at the rugby World Cup game in Yokohama. Photo: William West / AFP via Getty Images

What he gets there is the overwhelming need to strengthen defense and reality. If it doesn’t improve dramatically, the trainer is done. The focus on what Scotland is doing without the ball has increased.

The last thing Townsend needed was the grief of his star Russell, but that was a long time coming. The outsider has the feeling that the coach will pick him up and make him a scapegoat if something goes wrong. His misfortune manifested itself two weeks ago in a stupid violation of the protocol in the team hotel bar. Russell has to grow up.

Townsend has the support of its players in this case. Perhaps a stronger bond will be forged in need, and one of the main fighters to watch out for is Ritchie. The history of the 23-year-old is not too conventional in modern times. At the age of 12 he was voted the second best judo player in the UK and worked at Madras College, a comprehensive school in St. Andrews. Ritchie grew up in Strathkinness, a short turn from the first tee of the Old Course.

He won a rugby scholarship to pay for Strathallan in Perthshire, where his game developed. He got his first job for Edinburgh right after school, started his first professional season at 17, debuted at 18 against Leinster and became a father at 19.

Ritchie tells a story about the day the young Oscar was born. “It was December 2015 and we played London Irish in the Challenge Cup. This was my first start for Edinburgh. My partner, Millie, was very pregnant, but the due date was still a month away and there was no sign of anything happening. I was planning on going to London to play the game.

“The day I was supposed to go, she went into labor. I stayed in the hospital until 2 a.m. on Saturday, but was told that the baby would not be coming soon. So I fell asleep at 2.30am, woke up at 4am and took the 6am flight to London. When I was on the plane, Millie called and said we had a little boy. The plane took off, I played 50 minutes in a very serious loss and came back home and saw it. Me and Millie were really just kids. It was a little shock to the system when we got used to it. We had to grow up very quickly. We have a little girl now, Ava. Two children aged 23 are a little unusual, but being a parent is the most amazing thing. “

Ritchie is the avant-garde of a changing team. John Barclay, Greig Laidlaw and Tommy Seymour have all retired since the World Cup and Ryan Wilson, another older player, has fallen out of favor. So also Peter Horne and Duncan Taylor, two regular guests from before.

Townsend’s championship and his entire future as a coach are now linked to people like Ritchie who cause a stir and energy and the kind of bloody fighting spirit that got an older man who knows a thing or two into his place Sitting in the front of his house in Galashiels and knowingly talking about this boy being made of the right stuff.

It is worth seeing. If there is a Rammy, he is right in the middle. If Scotland comes down the route with a chance of winning, it is at the heart of the fight. It’s almost impossible to see them shock, but if they go down, it won’t be without a fight of the Scots wearing number six – Telfer’s kind of guy.

Tom English is the chief sports journalist for BBC Scotland

