Alejandro González Iñárritu sewed a one-take for “Birdman” and had similar ambitions for “The Revenant”.

20th Century Fox

The production of Alejandro G. Iñárritu’s survival drama “The Revenant” from 2015 was a notorious nightmare, but it could have been even more challenging if the filmmaker had gone through his original plan to stage the whole film in one shot. The decision would have given Iñárritu his second one-take film in a row after “Birdman” or “The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance”. Of course, “Birdman” is not an actual one-take, but a series of long shots that have to be put together in the editing process as a single shot. Regardless, planning a one-take effect would have made the already hectic “Revenant” spraying even more exhausting. Leonardo DiCaprio unveiled Iñárritus’ plan during a recent appearance in Marc Maron’s “WTF” podcast.

“There was no way to predict what he would do in The Revenant,” DiCaprio said of Iñárritus vision. “The script was one thing. It was a linear story of a man who had survived in the wild. A great revenge story. What he did on film with this film blows my mind. There was a point at which he wanted to continue the idea of ​​a unique shot, like he did with ‘Birdman’ throughout the wilderness, until we reached the point where we realized that there are two characters going in opposite directions. “

DiCaprio continued: “He quickly improvised with (Emmanuel Lubezski), the great cameraman, about trying to keep the linear one-shot idea but then cutting back and forth. At one time, he said, “No, I’ll take a shot to the end.” And then he found that there were thousands of kilometers between the two characters. But what they did in this film and under these conditions, I don’t know how he did it. It’s incredible.”

The Revenant was nominated for 12 Academy Awards and won Iñárritu the best director just a year after winning the same category for Birdman. Iñárritu is only the third filmmaker in history to win Oscars for Best Director in a row. “The Revenant” also won DiCaprio his Oscar for best actor and Emmanuel Lubezski his third Oscar for best camera. Universal’s 1917 Golden Globe War film similarly uses a stitched-up shot to tell its story. The film will open nationwide this Friday.

