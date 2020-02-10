advertisement

The Oscars: Hollywood’s proudest and most self-expanding show, a prom and graduation. “The Oscar”: a 1966 film, with a script by the prolific science fiction writer Harlan Ellison, illustrating the cowardly machinations of a selfish and selfish actor to redeem himself by winning a golden statuette. The film, its star-studded cast – Frank Sinatra, Bob Hope, Tony Bennett, Milton Berle, Ernest Borgnine, Joseph Cotten – some of whom won Oscars, was an exaggerated flop, A-list, a “Gigli” for the ages . In the Times, Bosley Crowther called it “an inexpensive synthetic film that throws dirt on the whole Hollywood operation”. The Academy, which lent the logo its logo and its blessing, apparently regretted it and has not done it since.

For decades, the virtually inaccessible film was largely elusive, an unrestored embarrassment buried in the Paramount archives. “There is a quality of samizdat,” said Erik Nelson, a filmmaker who directed a documentary on Ellison. “As with” Fahrenheit 451 “, the fans would distribute copies and recite the dialogue.” This week of the Oscars, an art house distributor will release a remastered, widescreen HD version. “For us, it’s like finding the lost scrolls of” The Magnificent Ambersons “or the nine-hour cut of Erich von Stroheim” Greed “,” said Nelson. “Among the comics, this film has a real resonance. There is a level of total and total commitment: the actors are convinced that they deliver material worthy of an Oscar. Each scene is made up of eleven. He imagines a cult future similar to “Rocky Horror” for “The Oscar”.

The narrator, Hymie Kelly (Tony Bennett), explains how his friend the movie star Frankie Fane (Stephen Boyd) became addicted to success.

Several months ago, Nelson got together with a few other people who like to hate “The Oscar” in a Hollywood Hills house, to record comments on the DVD. Establishing his good faith, he said, “They’re filming on April 5, 65 – who’s a nerd?” – at the Academy Awards at the Santa Monica Civic Auditorium, where “My Fair Lady” beats “Dr. Strangelove” for the best film and Rex Harrison beats Peter Sellers for the best actor. “

The house belonged to Josh Olson, a screenwriter who collaborated with Ellison. “The Oscar” was Ellison’s first film, and he never managed to make another one. Patton Oswalt, the actor, arrived, wearing brick red shorts and a matching hoodie. He described attending a rare screening of “The Oscar” at the Egyptian Theater at the start of the two thousand: “When Harlan walked down the aisle to go on stage, he came down with the two flaming birds, knocking over the audience all the way. “

Ellison died in 2018. His widow, Susan, was sitting quietly on a swivel chair, sipping a margarita. “You can’t mention” The Oscar “around Harlan at all,” she said. “He took it so personally.” Susan – Ellison’s fifth wife – was married to him for thirty-two years. He once gave her a birthday present from a colored pencil drawing by Elke Sommer by Edith Head. (Head, who designed the costumes for “The Oscar,” was also featured; Sommer was one of the stars of the film.) Recently, working with an archivist, Susan discovered the 344 original pages of her husband. scenario. Nelson had already kept most of it in memory.

The men were miked and “The Oscar”, projected on a big screen in the living room of Olson, started to roll. “Ladies and gentlemen, the Oscar star, the great Stephen Boyd,” said Nelson. Boyd, as a soulless amoral actor Frankie Fane, abandons his stripper girlfriend, played by Jill St. John, for Sommer, which he later repels. Oswalt said a good word to Boyd, who played Charlton Heston’s Ben-Hur antagonist in William Wyler’s film. “He gets a lifetime pass for plotting with Gore Vidal behind Heston’s back to make the story of Ben-Hur gay,” said Oswalt.

Frankie Fane flirts with fashion designer Kay Bergdahl (Elke Sommer) at a party.

St. John appeared in a tiger striped bikini and long claw gloves. “She made do with Henry Kissinger,” said grateful Oswalt. “It’s like watching a new Zapruder impression,” said Nelson. “He has details!” Notice the claws. “An hour and twenty minutes later, Oswalt felt the weight of time:” Who is the president? How much does a gallon of milk cost now? “He continued:” My friends, you could have read a story to your child, make a puzzle, have a nice conversation with a friend. You will then return to your deathbed and curse yourself. “Harlan, Harlan, if you’re up there! Sorry! This movie is so bad!” »

Nelson produced “Meetings at the End of the World” by Werner Herzog and was nominated for an Academy Award in 2009; certain that “Man on Wire” would win, he did not attend the ceremony. Olson, too, was nominated for an Oscar for his adaptation of “A History of Violence”, a competitor in the same year as “Brokeback Mountain”. “As Harlan liked to say, when we wrote together and we said,” You are an Oscar loser, “” he said.

In the film’s final scene, Frankie Fane is at the Academy Awards, best actor. When Merle Oberon, like herself, announces the winner – “Frank. . . Sinatra “—Fane begins to cheer psychotically, her face a mask of perplexity, a GIF in each image.

Nelson said, “We have to take an oath of blood that the next time we all lose at the Oscars, we will stand up and kick Frankie Fane.” ♦

