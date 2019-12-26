advertisement

Brandon Ingram had 31 points, sinking 7 of 9 shots from 3-point range, and the visiting New Orleans Pelican defeated the Denver Nuggets 112-100 Wednesday night.

Jrue Holiday had 20 points, eight assists and six steals, Josh Hart scored 16, JJ Redick finished with 15, and Derrick Favors had eight points, eight assists and 13 rebounds for the Pelicans.

New Orleans have won three of their past four games shortly after missing a match in 13 games.

Nikola Jokic finished with 23 points and 10 rebounds, Jerami Grant scored 17 off the bench, and Gary Harris had 15 for Denver, which won its seven games.

New Orleans led the entire second half, with Denver getting as close as 73-72 with five minutes left in the third, but the Pelicans one answer for each run. The breaks hit a 3-pointer and Ingram a moving team to rebuild the lead again, and the friends went on the fourth lead with 84-80.

Monte Morris sank a 3-pointer early in the final period to get the Nugget within a point, but they missed two 3-point attempts later that would give them the lead. New Orleans responded with a dunk from Jaxson Hayes and a 3-pointer from Hart that made it 99-92 with 5:21 left.

Ingram hit a long 3-pointer, his sixth of the night, to put New Orleans ahead 107-97. Denver stayed cool off the field, losing 11 of 13 from the field in a stretch, and after Jamal Murray missed a wide 3-point try, Holiday hit an attractive jumper to make it a 12-point game with 2:04 left.

The Pelicans performed 13 laps in the first half but used the hot shot to take the lead at the break. New Orleans increased by as much as eight in the first quarter, but Denver rallied in the second to take a 49-43 lead.

The Pelicans came back to tie it and they followed 55-52 with 34 seconds left in the second period. Reddick, who scored 13 of his points in the second quarter, then struck out two 3-pointers, the second a near half court kick to the horn to give New Orleans a 58-55 lead at the half.

