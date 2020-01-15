advertisement

URA FC and BUL FC drew 1-1 in their first game. (PHOTO / URA FC)

Uganda Premier League

BUL FC vs URA FC

FUFA Technical Center, Njeru

Wednesday 15-01-2020 at 4.30 p.m.

URA FC hopes to keep its good shape when it faces BUL FC at the FUFA technical center in Njeru.

Tax collectors who knocked below their weight for the most part at first glance have turned the corner right now.

They are currently on a five game unbeaten streak and are climbing the table regularly.

In their last game, they defeated SC Villa 2-0 in their first second-round game.

The victory over the record league champions was their second trotting after finishing the first round with the victory over Proline FC.

Sitting in 7th position, Sam Simbwa’s team will know that it is still not enough and will aim for three more points to maintain their load in the classification.

However, they have everything to do if they want to overthrow a BUL team that is desperate to get back on the road to victory.

After a brilliant start to the 2019/20 season, a season that saw them as high as in second place at one point, BUL’s fortune begins to change.

Peter Onen’s team are now on a three-game winless streak and are six points behind second-placed KCCA FC.

After a draw in its last two second-round games, BUL lost 1-0 away to the Bright Stars last week, their third loss of the season.

It will be interesting to see who wins at the end of the day because both parties are able to take the three points.

Match facts

This will be the 18th meeting between the two parties since November 2011.

In the previous 17 games, URA won 7, Bul 2 and the other 9 all tied.

However, URA has won only one of its last seven visits to BUL FC (D4 L2).

Last season, these two teams drew their two league games, including a 0-0 deadlock in the second leg.

The two also drew 1-1 in their first meeting in the first round.

BUL entered Wednesday’s competition after winning just one of its last five league games (D3 L1).

At home, Onen remains undefeated in their last six games (W4 D2).

For URA, they are currently on a five game unbeaten streak (W2 D3).

Away from home, tax collectors have lost only one of their last six league outings (W2 D3).

Other matches on Wednesday

-Mbarara City FC vs Wakiso Giants FC at 4 p.m.

-Kyetume FC vs URA FC at 4.30 p.m.

-Police FC vs Express FC at 4.30 p.m.

