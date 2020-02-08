advertisement

The Irish Times publishes poll results as soon as the vote ends at 10 p.m. on Saturday, giving a first indication of the outcome of the 2020 general election.

EXIT POLL – The results will be published here at 10 p.m.

LIVE BLOG: Parliamentary election 2020 election day

The Irish Times survey respondent, Ipsos MRBI, was commissioned jointly by The Irish Times, RTE, TG4 and UCD.

In pictures: Ireland is voting

The sample survey for the survey took place on Saturday across 5,000 people across the country throughout the day.

The results of the survey will be announced simultaneously at 10 p.m. by the Irish Times and on television by RTE 1.

Exit polls for The Irish Times from Ipsos MRBI have historically predicted election results with a high degree of accuracy.

