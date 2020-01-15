advertisement

Google Chrome has been the world’s most popular browser for quite some time, which is an impressive achievement because it did not compete until 2008. Nowadays Chrome has almost 67% of the market share of the browser. Quite far behind follow Firefox, Internet Explorer and Edge, which have 9%, 7.4% and 5.6% market shares respectively.

However, Microsoft hopes it can make up for lost ground with the recent release of a completely redesigned Microsoft Edge that – we must point out – is based on Chromium, the same open-source code base on which Google Chrome is built. The latest version of Microsoft Edge was introduced earlier today and is compatible with Windows and OS X.

That said, it didn’t take long for people to perform a few benchmarking tests to see what kind of performance the new Microsoft Edge browser brings. VentureBeat chose to test Microsoft Edge against Google Chrome, Firefox and Brave.

The results predict a lot for Microsoft, as shown below:

SunSpider: Edge wins!

Octane: Chrome wins!

Kraken: Firefox wins!

JetStream: Edge wins!

MotionMark: Edge wins!

Speedometer: Edge wins!

Basemark: Brave wins!

WebXPRT: Firefox wins!

All in all, that is impressive performance for a browser that has just been released to the public today. However, it remains to be seen whether Edge’s performance helps to lure seasoned Google Chrome users.

A complete overview of each specific benchmarking test can be viewed here.

In the meantime, if you want to take Microsoft’s Edge browser for a spin, you can go to Microsoft’s Edge page here and click on the download link. If you’re tired of Chrome or just looking for something a little different, Edge might be just what you need. By the way, there are also mobile-specific versions of Edge designed for iOS and Android if you want to see how it relates to your favorite browser on your daily driver.

