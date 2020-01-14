advertisement

Because of my unabashed, lifelong love of pineapple pizza, I’m kind of a pizza pariah here in the UK.

For me, the tropical sweetness is in perfect contrast to the hearty base, which leads to a juicy taste explosion. But when I bring up my preference for the jaws, I encounter undisguised disgust and judgment.

advertisement

But maybe I should pack my pizza cutter and move to Denmark? If current reddit thread is in demand, this is a country that appreciates how melted cheese can be made even more delicious with some fruit.

An unnamed tourist shared a picture of a pizza from a Danish pizzeria, and to me it looks like heaven in a delivery box.

The pizza is – in my humble opinion – a treat for the eyes and undoubtedly for the tongue. A round, crispy delight, peppered with spicy kiwi slices.

However, the person in question wasn’t exactly honored to slip into this cake and shared an image on Reddit along with the following comments:

Kiwi pizza from a Danish pizzeria, an unholy abomination.

The thread that has since gone viral broke out with disgust, and many pizza lovers retreated with rage over such a “cursed” combination.

I think I just went blind.

Cooking kiwi fruit violates United Nations General Assembly resolution 2162B.

However, others would not be against trying it, because many other pizza freaks share their fondness for a range of wild and wonderful toppings, including bananas and watermelons.

An enthusiastic gourmet said:

I could almost taste the combined flavors of cheese and kiwi – its salty and its sweetness or tartness. As if it could be a good taste combination, similar to that of cheese and grapes or berries.

My favorite pizza is bacon, pineapple, banana pepper. It has the salty, sweet and spicy trifecta of culinary delight. What I’m saying is that I try kiwi before I pop it.

See, people can scoff and hurl things and demand that pizza and fruit worlds stay apart. But science says just the opposite.

According to the prestigious culinary magazine Bon Appetit, the best way to maximize the taste potential of a pizza is to pile up two apparently opposite toppings.

And that’s apparently why ham and pineapple work so damn well together (you know it’s true!), With the naturally sour fruit cutting through the fat and salt to wonderfully balance the flavors.

Bon Appetit has not yet commented on the kiwi pizza, but I think it is only a matter of time before it becomes a popular and yet fissile pizzeria.

Take me on the first plane to Denmark. The Danes have perfected the art of spicing up a boring old pizza and turning it into a party for the mouth.

advertisement